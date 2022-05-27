‘Stick to Sports’? Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Responds
FRISCO - Dak Prescott met with members of the media on Wednesday afternoon in the midst of the team's organized team activities (OTAs) expecting to discuss the offseason, his health, and a variety of other football topics.
Instead, Prescott, like the rest of us, was shaken by the recent shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when a suspected 18-year-old gunman abandoned his vehicle, entered Robb Elementary School, and killed at least 21 people on Tuesday. The deaths include 19 children and two adults.
Prescott seemed to be questioning the possibility of bringing children into a world where things like this happen.
Prescott said very honestly to us, "We’re talking about children. I don’t have kids and can’t imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety,
“Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children. And that’s not right. That’s sad."
Prescott was then asked a question that made its way around social media. A member of the media asked Prescott if he's been asked to "stick to sports."
While it's unclear what prompted the question, it did come after Prescott's comments about the most recent school shooting, and Prescott was very clear in his response.
"No. I don't know if anyone is that ignorant to tell me that to be honest with you," he said.
Prescott wasn't the only Cowboys leader who was outspoken about the incident.
Along with Prescott, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are among the many sports figures and celebrities (including actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde) to speak out about the shooting in the small Texas town, which marks the 27th school shooting in 2022 and the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in December 2012.
Lawrence, the Cowboys defensive end, said that he does not feel safe sending his kids to school each day.
“I know other parents feel the same way,” Lawrence said, noting that he'd just phoned his wife following the OTA workout to ask, "How are the kids? Are they home yet?’ It’s something you wouldn’t expect. But this is what we are dealing with.”
Said McCarthy on Wednesday, fighting back tears: ‘Mind-boggling. It's hard not to think about it as a parent. We’ve got to be better than this.''