LSU's Damone Clark Spinal Surgery; Still a Cowboys NFL Draft Target?

Clark is expected to undergo spinal fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk. An MRI revealed the issue earlier this month at the NFL Scouting Combine.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys like their LSU players. They need linebackers. And they've demonstrated a historic willingness to draft injury-risk players.

And now along comes LSU linebacker Damone Clark ... and if Dallas selects him, it will have to be willing to wait on his potential.

It is reported Clark is likely to miss the 2022 season, but is expected to make a full recovery for the start of 2023. Multiple scouts believed that the 6-3, 240-pound defender would have been a second-round pick prior to the injury.

A two-year starter for the Tigers, Clark was an anchor of LSU's defensive front. The Baton Rouge native racked up 249 career tackles (23.5 for loss) and 10 sacks while helping the Tigers capture the 2019 national championship.

A second-team All-American in 2021, Clark was a Dick Butkus Award finalist after recording 135 tackles (15.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He finished third among FBS defenders in tackles, trailing only Wyoming's Chad Muma (140) and Iowa's Jack Campbell (140).

Clark put up quality numbers at the combine, running a 4.57 40 time while posting a 36.5" vertical jump and a 10'7" broad jump.

If the Cowboys are willing to risk a later-round selection should Clark fall, it could be viewed as a long-term project - and a potential upgrade.

The Cowboys have a traditional comfort level with LSU guys, from David LaFleur to Bradie James to Stephen Peterman to Marcus Spears to Skyler Green to Mo Claiborne to La'el Collins to Jabril Cox. and more than that ...

From QB Roger Staubach to linebacker Sean Lee to, most recently, linebacker Jaylon Smith in 2016, who was taken in the No. 34 slot even though Dallas knew he wouldn't play in his first season, the Cowboys have taken calculated risks on guys in Clark's situation.

Clark's story is presently an unfortunate one - but one that could turn into a happy ending once the NFL Draft begins.

