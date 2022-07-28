'Hard Knocks' Memory: Almost-Dallas Cowboys WR Danny Amendola Retires

One of HBO's most lasting characters introduced in 2008 is bidding farewell. Rest assured, though ... Sookie Stackhouse lives.

Danny Amendola announced his retirement this week, ending a 14-year NFL career that began as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. The Texas Tech alum would later make a name for himself as a receiver and a return specialist and became well known for his role in the New England Patriots' championship efforts in the last decade.

Left for the purgatory of undrafted free agency due to his small size (5'11, 185 lbs.), Amendola joined the Cowboys after a strong senior campaign in Lubbock earned him 1,245 yards on 109 receptions. His underdog effort to make the roster became one of the subplots when the Cowboys appeared on "Hard Knocks", HBO's docuseries that annually descends upon one team's training camp activities.

During his time in Cowboys camp, Amendola quickly gained the favor of notable star-bearers, including offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, head coach Wade Phillips, and receiver Terrell Owens.

"The guy has a lot of ability," Owens says in a confessional. "If he doesn't make our team, my money's down. He'll make somebody else's squad."

Though Amendola earned quick favor with the Cowboys' major players and decision-makers, he killed the early goodwill with a fumble on a punt return during the Cowboys' opening preseason game against the San Diego Chargers. He later took advantage of injuries to fellow receivers Miles Austin and Isaiah Stanbeck to leave his mark on the offense earning 64 yards on four receptions over the latter three exhibitions. A crucial block on a Tashard Choice touchdown helped provide the difference in the victorious finale against Minnesota.

Though a spot on the 53-man roster was not to be, Amendola impressed the Cowboys' staff, including owner/general manager Jerry Jones, well enough to earn a spot on the team's practice squad. Narrator Liev Schreiber explains that Amendola turned down more lucrative practice squad offers to remain in Dallas.

Amendola would play in Philadelphia the following summer before making his official NFL debut with the St. Louis Rams in 2009. He would play four seasons with the Rams before moving on to New England, where two Super Bowl rings awaited him. Amendola was notably the recipient of Tom Brady's two-point conversion pass that tied the game with 57 seconds left in regulation when the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI.

After five seasons with the Patriots (2013-17), Ammendola ended his career with stints in Miami (2018), Detroit (2019-20), and Houston (2021). He ends his professional time with 6,212 yards on 617 receptions, 24 of which went for touchdowns.