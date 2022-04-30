Cowboys Draft LB Damone Clark After LSU Star's Spinal Fusion Surgery

"All I needed was the opportunity. The opportunity presented itself, so I'm just grateful." - Damone Clark.

FRISCO - LSU linebacker Damone Clark has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft - but he does not figure to be playing until 2023.

Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery on Thursday, March 24, and will likely miss his rookie season in the NFL.

"All I needed was the opportunity,'' said Clark, unbothered by once being projected as a second-rounder but slipping due to the surgery. "The opportunity presented itself, so I'm just grateful."

Clark (6-3, 245) was the leader of the LSU’s defense last season, was a Dick Butkus Award Finalist (honoring the best linebacker in college football) and was awarded the No. 18 jersey heading into his junior season, a tradition started during the 2003 football season to represent the best at LSU.

Last season, Clark led the Tigers in total tackles with 135, ranking him No. 2 in the nation. He was named a Second Team All-SEC member for the 2021 season and was a two-time second-team All-American.

He finished his career with 249 total tackles, 123 solo, 23.5 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, five passes defended and an interception in 50 games played. ... and now starts a new career, hoping to eventually join the likes of Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and fellow LSU product Jabril Cox in the Cowboys linebackers room.

The Cowboys started the process filling needs with their early picks of "shocker'' Round 1 offensive lineman Tyler Smith (info here), Round 2 edge Sam Williams (a controversial pick) and Round 3 receiver Jalen Tolbert (already "hooking up'' with Dak Prescott.) The rest of Dallas' picks, and their evaluations, can be found here.

