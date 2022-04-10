Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Eagles: D.K. Metcalf Trade Would Change NFC East

Seven offers, one decision, in a simulated trade market for the Seahawks' star receiver

The craziest offseason in recent memory may not be over, and part of the future developments could land Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf with a division rival of the Dallas Cowboys.

Russell Wilson 1 © Joe Nicholson 2020 Dec 13

Russell Wilson being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos was just one move in a massively active 2022 offseason in the NFL. Both the Washington Commanders and division rival Philadelphia Eagles made bids to land the quarterback.

Carson Wentz

Missing on Wilson, Washington turned its attention to Carson Wentz - formerly of the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles

In a recent trade simulation, ESPN speculates the Eagles may turn their attention from one Seahawks player to another

17E3083D-CDF2-4A49-9718-4F1263003E85

While Washington was busy trying to bid for the affections of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles were also making an attempt at adding the former Seahawks quarterback.

According to recent speculation, Philly could still be in the market for a Seahawks player, albeit one much more physically imposing and less professionally established.

Collecting offers to simulate what NFL franchises may offer to the Seattle Seahawks in an attempt to pry wide receiver D.K. Metcalf out of the franchise, seven teams stepped up, with one of them being the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tim McManus represented the Eagles in this ESPN exercise and offered Seattle Philly's third and fifth-round picks (Nos. 83 and 154) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"The modest offer here reflects that the Eagles might only be in on Metcalf at a certain risk level," writes McManus. "They rated him as a top-15 prospect in the 2019 draft, but the neck injury that ended his final season at Ole Miss kept them from drafting him. They're not going to give up one of their first-round picks to acquire him."

But there's more to support the Eagles making a bid, but falling short of wowing anyone with it.

The evidence is in their efforts to trade for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley along with attempts to sign Jacksonville Jaguars free agent acquisition Christian Kirk.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

sam
Play

Cowboys Ex Michael Sam Hired for Coaching Job

“I hope to contribute however I can to help the defensive line to be the pass rushers in the European league,” Sam said, per the team’s official statement.

By Mike Fisher46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
khalil-shakir-fantasy-profile-dynasty-value-2022-scaled
Play

NFL Draft: Can Boise WR Khalil Shakir Give Immediate Help to Dak Prescott's Cowboys?

Dallas is almost certainly drafting a receiver, and one it thinks can play right away.

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Terence Steele #78, Zack Martin #70, and Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lead the team on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Play

Should Cowboys Draft Tyron Smith's Successor Now?

Dallas needs to find the aged and injury-riddled Smith's replacement before it's too late

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Both attempts were modest ones, with the team refusing to place an overabundance of resources into the moves.

"The Eagles would have a stellar 1-2 punch at receiver with Metcalf and DeVonta Smith, with Quez Watkins and newly acquired Zach Pascal filling the third and fourth roles," McManus continued. "Jalen Hurts would have all the targets he could ask for to be properly evaluated in his second season as the full-time starter."

D.K. Metcalf

D.K. Metcalf being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles would be a big problem for the Cowboys

DeVonta Smith

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith would greatly benefit from the attention Metcalf would draw

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts quarterbacked his squad to two wins over Washington in 2021. The Cowboys are aware ...

Brady Henderson of ESPN, playing the role of Seattle Seahawks general manager, promptly dismissed the offer, along with a few others.

In fact, he eventually decided to deny all seven offers, including those from the Browns, Jets, Packers, Chiefs, Falcons, and Saints.

Instead opting to place the Seahawks in a position to try and reach a deal agreement with Metcalf to keep him instead.

Good news for the Dallas Cowboys, who should be looking for ways to bolster their own wide receiver group (yes, we've covered the idea of DK to Dallas here) and would be better off without the complication of another talented NFC East receiver arriving, pushing them to invest in the defense more than they already have.

Of course, with the way this offseason has gone, there's no telling what may still happen in the near future.

Even if the Seahawks mimic this simulation in their stubborn resistance to trade yet another marquee player.

sam
News

Cowboys Ex Michael Sam Hired for Coaching Job

By Mike Fisher46 minutes ago
khalil-shakir-fantasy-profile-dynasty-value-2022-scaled
News

NFL Draft: Can Boise WR Khalil Shakir Give Immediate Help to Dak Prescott's Cowboys?

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Terence Steele #78, Zack Martin #70, and Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lead the team on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
News

Should Cowboys Draft Tyron Smith's Successor Now?

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
Gil-Brandt-Dwayne-Haskins
News

‘I Was Careless’: Cowboys Icon Gil Brandt Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Remarks on Death of Dwayne Haskins

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
A2A3773E-D204-4EBD-BBB2-B99B84289FB2
News

Dwayne Haskins Death: Cowboys Icon Gil Brandt Should Lose NFL Job Over Outrageous ‘Eulogy’

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago
Gil-Brandt-Dwayne-Haskins
News

Cowboys Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Blasted for 'Disgusting’ Talk on Dwayne Haskins Death

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
Adam-Schefter-Dwayne-Haskins-Steelers-NFL-1200x900
News

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Rips ESPN’s Adam Schefter for Dwayne Haskins Tweet

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
zeke haskins
News

Dwayne Haskins, Former Washington Commanders QB, Dead at 24

By Cowboys Maven StaffApr 9, 2022