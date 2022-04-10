Cowboys vs. Eagles: D.K. Metcalf Trade Would Change NFC East

Seven offers, one decision, in a simulated trade market for the Seahawks' star receiver

The craziest offseason in recent memory may not be over, and part of the future developments could land Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf with a division rival of the Dallas Cowboys.

© Joe Nicholson | 2020 Dec 13 Russell Wilson being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos was just one move in a massively active 2022 offseason in the NFL. Both the Washington Commanders and division rival Philadelphia Eagles made bids to land the quarterback. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Missing on Wilson, Washington turned its attention to Carson Wentz - formerly of the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images In a recent trade simulation, ESPN speculates the Eagles may turn their attention from one Seahawks player to another

While Washington was busy trying to bid for the affections of quarterback Russell Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles were also making an attempt at adding the former Seahawks quarterback.

According to recent speculation, Philly could still be in the market for a Seahawks player, albeit one much more physically imposing and less professionally established.

Collecting offers to simulate what NFL franchises may offer to the Seattle Seahawks in an attempt to pry wide receiver D.K. Metcalf out of the franchise, seven teams stepped up, with one of them being the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tim McManus represented the Eagles in this ESPN exercise and offered Seattle Philly's third and fifth-round picks (Nos. 83 and 154) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"The modest offer here reflects that the Eagles might only be in on Metcalf at a certain risk level," writes McManus. "They rated him as a top-15 prospect in the 2019 draft, but the neck injury that ended his final season at Ole Miss kept them from drafting him. They're not going to give up one of their first-round picks to acquire him."

But there's more to support the Eagles making a bid, but falling short of wowing anyone with it.

The evidence is in their efforts to trade for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley along with attempts to sign Jacksonville Jaguars free agent acquisition Christian Kirk.

Both attempts were modest ones, with the team refusing to place an overabundance of resources into the moves.

"The Eagles would have a stellar 1-2 punch at receiver with Metcalf and DeVonta Smith, with Quez Watkins and newly acquired Zach Pascal filling the third and fourth roles," McManus continued. "Jalen Hurts would have all the targets he could ask for to be properly evaluated in his second season as the full-time starter."

Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images D.K. Metcalf being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Philadelphia Eagles would be a big problem for the Cowboys Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith would greatly benefit from the attention Metcalf would draw Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images Jalen Hurts quarterbacked his squad to two wins over Washington in 2021. The Cowboys are aware ...

Brady Henderson of ESPN, playing the role of Seattle Seahawks general manager, promptly dismissed the offer, along with a few others.

In fact, he eventually decided to deny all seven offers, including those from the Browns, Jets, Packers, Chiefs, Falcons, and Saints.

Instead opting to place the Seahawks in a position to try and reach a deal agreement with Metcalf to keep him instead.

Good news for the Dallas Cowboys, who should be looking for ways to bolster their own wide receiver group (yes, we've covered the idea of DK to Dallas here) and would be better off without the complication of another talented NFC East receiver arriving, pushing them to invest in the defense more than they already have.

Of course, with the way this offseason has gone, there's no telling what may still happen in the near future.

Even if the Seahawks mimic this simulation in their stubborn resistance to trade yet another marquee player.