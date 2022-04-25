'Pick A Flavor': NFL Analyst on NFL Draft Top WRs - Who's Cowboys Target?
If the Dallas Cowboys were to select a receiver at No. 24 in this NFL Draft, it would be in the opinion of some a luxury selection. Still, the Cowboys have been open about seeking another partner alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.
So with Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson out the door, which guy is it?
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees some differences between the top guys, like USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson - his top two receivers.
"To me, (London and Wilson) are the top two wideouts in the class," Jeremiah said. "There's two schools of thought with wideouts. Coach (Brian) Billick used to always say it ... you build out a basketball team of receivers. You want guys with different skill sets, different sizes, you know, different speed. All that stuff. You just wanted a basketball team.
"Then, kind of with the Shanahan system ... we want guys that are interchangeable."
Both receivers could be trade-up options for Dallas on Thursday. London is more known for his size and ability to win against press coverage. Last season, he led all FBS receivers in contested catches with 19.
London also recorded a career-best 88 catches for 1,084 and eight touchdowns. He was limited in the offseason after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in November.
Wilson is more the prototypical "Z" receiver. He isn't as fast as teammate Chris Olave, but his 4.38 speed should allow him to work against even the quickest cornerbacks. It certainly helped Wilson shine in the Big Ten during the 2021 season as he led Ohio State with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.
For Dallas, Lamb is coming off his first 1,000-yard season and has all the tools to be the go-to weapon for Dak Prescott. The timeline for Gallup's return from his torn ACL puts a tad more pressure on the Cowboys addressing the position early, but when healthy, he's a good No. 2.
It's clear Dallas likes Arkansas' Treylon Burks as a first-round prospect. And there are options later on in prospects such as Boise State's Khalil Shakir, Cincinnati's Alec Pierce or Kentucky's WanDale Robinson — all of whom might provide upside at a lesser value.
But to one analyst, it's about two guys: Wilson and London.
"They can play every spot, and they're real versatile in that way," Jeremiah said. "So, two different schools of thought around the league."