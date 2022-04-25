Skip to main content

'Pick A Flavor': NFL Analyst on NFL Draft Top WRs - Who's Cowboys Target?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah weighs in on the receiver battle and the race for the title of No. 1 pass-catcher

If the Dallas Cowboys were to select a receiver at No. 24 in this NFL Draft, it would be in the opinion of some a luxury selection. Still, the Cowboys have been open about seeking another partner alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup

drake london

Drake London

Drake London

Drake London

USATSI_17064086

Drake London

So with Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson out the door, which guy is it?

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees some differences between the top guys, like USC's Drake London and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson - his top two receivers.

"To me, (London and Wilson) are the top two wideouts in the class," Jeremiah said. "There's two schools of thought with wideouts. Coach (Brian) Billick used to always say it ... you build out a basketball team of receivers. You want guys with different skill sets, different sizes, you know, different speed. All that stuff. You just wanted a basketball team. 

"Then, kind of with the Shanahan system ... we want guys that are interchangeable."

Both receivers could be trade-up options for Dallas on Thursday. London is more known for his size and ability to win against press coverage. Last season, he led all FBS receivers in contested catches with 19.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

tyler linderbaum iowa
Play

Cowboys Will NOT Draft Tyler Linderbaum, Predicts Dallas Insider

Writes Broaddus, bluntly: "I disagree with (King). ... To be clear. I don’t believe Dallas will draft Linderbaum.''

By Mike Fisher24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Cowboys - Larry Brown
Play

NFL Draft Success = Super Bowl Championships? Cowboys, Yes; Rams, No

Only two of the last 10 Super Bowl champions boast rosters at least 50-percent drafted by the winners

By Richie Whitt28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago
kayvon cow star
Play

Cowboys Plan NFL Draft Trade Up for 'Slipping' DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Rumor

“Dallas could move up - I heard at one point last week that their radar was up for Thibodeaux potentially sliding.”

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago

London also recorded a career-best 88 catches for 1,084 and eight touchdowns. He was limited in the offseason after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in November.

Wilson is more the prototypical "Z" receiver. He isn't as fast as teammate Chris Olave, but his 4.38 speed should allow him to work against even the quickest cornerbacks. It certainly helped Wilson shine in the Big Ten during the 2021 season as he led Ohio State with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

For Dallas, Lamb is coming off his first 1,000-yard season and has all the tools to be the go-to weapon for Dak Prescott. The timeline for Gallup's return from his torn ACL puts a tad more pressure on the Cowboys addressing the position early, but when healthy, he's a good No. 2. 

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson

USATSI_17954309

Garrett Wilson

It's clear Dallas likes Arkansas' Treylon Burks as a first-round prospect. And there are options later on in prospects such as Boise State's Khalil Shakir, Cincinnati's Alec Pierce or Kentucky's WanDale Robinson — all of whom might provide upside at a lesser value. 

But to one analyst, it's about two guys: Wilson and London.

"They can play every spot, and they're real versatile in that way," Jeremiah said. "So, two different schools of thought around the league." 

tyler linderbaum iowa
News

Cowboys Will NOT Draft Tyler Linderbaum, Predicts Dallas Insider

By Mike Fisher24 minutes ago
Cowboys - Larry Brown
News

NFL Draft Success = Super Bowl Championships? Cowboys, Yes; Rams, No

By Richie Whitt28 minutes ago
kayvon cow star
News

Cowboys Plan NFL Draft Trade Up for 'Slipping' DE Kayvon Thibodeaux: Rumor

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
dak pollard lv
News

Tony Pollard: Should Cowboys Re-Sign Now?

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
kelvin dak
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Kelvin Joseph: ‘Be His Best Brother’

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
wyatt draft
News

NFL Draft: Is Georgia's Devonte Wyatt Off Cowboys Board Due to 'Character'?

By Mike Fisher and Kevin Tame Jr.18 hours ago
julio clutch no
News

'Playing Pretend': Should WR Julio Jones Be on Cowboys NFL Free Agency List?

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
poll deeb
News

'Deebo Lite': Why Trade for Samuel When Cowboys Already Have Tony Pollard?

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago