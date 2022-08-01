Ezekiel Elliott Vs. Deshaun Watson Suspensions: ‘Sad NFL Justice’ for Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. - Ezekiel Elliott was accused of domestic violence, but was never proven to be guilty. He served a six-game NFL suspension.

Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley bet on football, but broke no laws. He will serve a year-long suspension.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reached settlements as more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault.

On Monday came the ruling: Watson received a six-game suspension.

How? Why? Where is the balance? Where is the justice?

The answer: the all-powerful Article 46.

In this particular case, Judge Sue Robinson heard arguments from Watson, the NFLPA and the NFL to reach her ruling - so it was technically a matter of arbitration.

But in general: How can one punishment be so different from another, regardless of the alleged crime and regardless of the evidence?

Article 46.

That’s the long-standing clause in the CBA - agreed to by the NFLPA, it should be noted - that gives the NFL commissioner the power to rule as he wishes.

Regardless of whether his rulings are consistent or sensible.

If this ruling stands and Watson misses the first six games, he will lose $333,000 in salary, or about 0.14 percent of his record $230 million guaranteed contract.

Watson will lose none of his $44.9 million signing bonus, of which he received the first $15 million Monday.

Is that really a punishment? Given that Watson has dozens of accusers while Elliott’s involvement was with one ex-girlfriend … and while Ridley’s did no one physical harm at all … is this really justice?

The answer is “yes.” It is - sad and and inane as it is - because players themselves gifted commissioner Roger Goodell with the almighty power to say it is.

