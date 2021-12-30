NFC's No. 1 Seed at Stake? GAMEDAY: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Micah Parsons could break the NFL rookie sack record as the Cowboys look to handle the Arizona Cardinals.

FRISCO - The NFC East Division champion Dallas Cowboys host a likely motivated Arizona Cardinals team to start the new year on Sunday afternoon. On a four-game winning streak, Dallas is chasing the Green Bay Packers for the NFC's No. 1 seed while Arizona is trying to win a game for the first time in a month.

The Cardinals are now second in the NFC West behind the Los Angeles Rams. In order to win their division, the Cardinals would need to beat Dallas this week and Seattle next week (coupled with a Rams loss).

Fresh off a 56-14 domination of the Washington Football Team, will the Cowboys be motivated to avoid a letdown? Quarterback Dak Prescott has preached the importance of peaking at the right time. With the postseason inching closer, now is the time.

The NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16, Prescott set a unique NFL record in his crisp outing while throwing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys defense continues to frighten foes with the likes of Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Randy Gregory, and DeMarcus Lawrence.

FUN FACT: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, born and raised in Texas, went to Allen High School is undefeated while playing in AT&T Stadium (high school and Oklahoma).

RECORD WATCH: Parsons, the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year and a contender for outright Defensive Player of the Year, has already established the Cowboys rookie sack record with 13. The Penn State product is gunning for the NFL rookie sack record (14.5), set by Jevon Kearse in 1999.

"We are The Show,'' Parsons said Sunday after the win. "We are the Dallas Cowboys.''

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (11-4) vs. Cardinals (10-5)

IMPORTANT INJURY UPDATE: Cowboys' All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) participated in individual drills on Wednesday and is expected to play. Dallas is "fired up'' about him playing Sunday.

ODDS: The Cowboys are currently 5-point favorites over the Cardinals. The over/under is 51.5 total points.

BETTING TRENDS: Dallas is league-best 12-3 against the spread this season. The Cardinals have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more only once this season and covered the spread.

PREDICTION: Cowboys, 24-21.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:25 p.m. CT

LOCATION: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will not interview with the Jaguars for the head coach job during the two-week window in which interviews are allowed:

"I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be," Quinn said. "I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass. If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them … But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”