'F the Cowboys!' Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Begins 2022 NFC East War of Words

Goedert is set to start his fifth season in Philadelphia.

This is one type of "Dallas touchdown'' that those in North Texas won't celebrate. 

By now, enough time has passed for all involved in the long-standing NFC East rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles to get over the fact that one of the modern combatants bears the name of the enemy. Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert will continue to do so, as the fifth-year veteran's 2022-23 season will be his first on a four-year extension inked last November. 

With Goedert set to be a part of the rivalry for the foreseeable future, his name came up in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. In the FCC-friendliest way possible, Goedert let Dallas know that there's no love lost between them. 

"F the Cowboys, F all the rest of the NFC East," Goedert said with a smirk, refusing to spare fans of the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. "Go Birds!" 

Even at an early age, Goedert was never destined to wear a star on his helmet, even after his father bestowed him the name of the Cowboys' home area. Goedert was born in 1995, in the midst of arguably the most prosperous decade in Cowboys history. But by the time he was seven, he was more attracted to Brett Favre's affairs in Green Bay while the Cowboys were trapped in a turn-of-the-century rebuild. 

"My dad was a big Cowboys fan (but) I was smart enough," Goedert tells host John Clark. "It must've been around the age of seven that I decided (to) forget Dallas, the Dallas Cowboys ... I went to the Packers."

Ironically enough, shortly after Goedert became a fan of the Packers, they were victimized by the Eagles in the 2003-04 NFC Divisional playoffs in a 20-17 overtime victory at his future stomping grounds of Lincoln Financial Field. Now fully entrenched in Philadelphia's green ... literally and figuratively ... Goedert is ready to press forward after earning a career-best 830 yards last season. That included 66 on two receptions in the first of two meetings with the Cowboys last season, both of which were won by Dallas ... the city, that is. The annual matchups with Goedert and the Eagles land on Oct. 16 and Dec. 24. 

The Cowboys had a bit of a counter to a Dallas playing in Philadelphia during the 2021 preseason when they hosted undrafted free agent Brennan Eagles. A Texas alum, Eagles was later signed by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL. Dallas is currently in the process of potentially recruiting a renowned former Eagle, as long-tenured Philadelphia blocker Jason Peters has come in for a visit.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

