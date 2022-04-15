Skip to main content

Cowboys Cornerback Wanted for Questioning by Dallas Police

Police want to interview Kelvin Joseph about his involvement in a March shooting murder

Dallas police have identified Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph as a person of interest in connection with a shooting murder last month, according to several media reports.

The shooting occurred March 18 in the Lower Greenville Avenue neighborhood of Dallas. Cameron Ray, 20, was fatally shot after an altercation with a group of individuals that appeared to include Joseph, a second-round pick of the Cowboys in 2021.

In video footage obtained by KDFW-TV in Dallas, one of those involved in the altercation was wearing a YKDV necklace. Joseph goes by the rap name "YKDV Bossman Fat." The footage also shows gunshots coming from an SUV as Ray and his friends walked to their vehicle after the fight on a nearby street corner.

The Cowboys have not made a public comment about the incident or pending investigation. Media reports indicate that Joseph has admitted to the team about being on the scene that night, but not being involved whatsoever in the drive-by shooting.

Dallas Police Department Detective Tonya McDaniel told KDFW that Ray and three friends were in Dallas for a weekend and that they were not responsible for the incident that preceded the shooting. Police have been working to identify the group seen in the surveillance video, including the man wearing the YKDV necklace.

Joseph played in 10 games and made two starts as a rookie last season, credited with 13 tackles and two pass breakups. He played 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams.

Joseph is in the Cowboys plans as both a cornerback and special teams contributor in 2022.

