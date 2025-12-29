Cowboys aiming to keep impact veteran on defense, Stephen Jones says
The Dallas Cowboys are on the cusp of the offseason.
Following Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants, the franchise's entire focus will shift to free agency and the NFL Draft.
Of course, changes are expected across the Cowboys' roster, and potentially along the coaching staff as well. However, there are certainly some players that Dallas and head coach Brian Schottenheimer want to keep as building blocks for the future.
That includes a veteran face on the defensive side of the ball.
Cowboys Hoping To Re-Sign Former No. 1 Overall Pick
The Cowboys bolstered their defense early in the season, bringing in veteran pass-rusher and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney on a one-year/$3.450 million deal.
As a whole, the defense hasn't been anything worth writing home about, ranking near the bottom of the league. With that being said, Clowney continued to produce in his 12th season in the league.
In 12 appearances and five starts, Clowney has totaled 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections. He's tied with James Houston for the team lead in sacks.
Dallas has interest in bringing back Clowney for another year, per CEO and co-owner, Stephen Jones.
"Absolutely. I mean, he's played at a very high level, he's been one of our best pressure players, and obviously has a great pedigree being the first pick in the draft, albeit a few years ago," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "We'd love to have Jadeveon back. We'll be talking with his guys right away. Would love to get him in the mix because he is a leader."
"We'd love to have in the mix from the get-go, which would be outstanding," Jones added. "Hopefully, with his willingness to want to be here and us wanting him to be here, hopefully we can figure something out."
Clowney has had a long career at the professional level, spending time with the Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans. He's recorded 444 tackles, 116 tackles for loss, 63.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 35 pass deflections, one interception, and three defensive touchdowns in 152 games.
The veteran defender could draw interest from other teams on the market, but he's a necessity in Dallas considering the struggles on that side of the ball.
Clowney will have one final opportunity to make an impact this season when the Cowboys face the Giants on Sunday, January 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
