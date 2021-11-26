Cowboys WATCH: Kelvin Joseph Ejected, Tony Pollard Kickoff Return for TD

A fight broke out between the third-round rookie Kelvin Joseph and Roderic Teamer. ... and then a game broke out.

It wouldn't be a Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game without a little bit of drama.

As the Cowboys trailed 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders coming out of halftime, America's Team knew it needed a stop when the Raiders started off with the ball.

The Cowboys got that stop with a three-and-out that would lead to the Raiders punting on their first second-half possession.

On the punt, Cowboys rookie Kelvin Joseph and Raiders third-year special teams ace Roderic Teamer were involved in a heated back-and-forth tussle on the punt.

The ball was punted to return specialist Cedrick Wilson but landed out of bounds outside the Cowboys' 20-yard line, but Joseph and Teamer played beyond the whistle leading to both teams joining them on the sideline to help break up the play.

But it would be a later special-teams play that would help Dallas' cause. Read on ...

Joseph, the 44th overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft, has barely seen the field this season, making his debut on Oct. 31.

Since then, Joseph has primarily been featured on special teams as he works his way into the secondary's rotation. But with the successful play from Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis, and Anthony Brown, seeing playing time has been a challenge for the rookie out of Colorado.

The Cowboys still feel confident that their second-round pick can produce soon.

“I was at his workout in Kentucky, have some people there at Kentucky that were instrumental in giving us insight on his experience there,” coach Mike McCarthy said during the team’s post-draft press conference. “Tremendous athlete, his physical skills are something that really stood out to us not only on film in his year there playing corner but in the workout that day.

The Cowboys trailed 17-13 Raiders midway into the third quarter. ... but then were behind 24-13. .. but then, near the 7:00 mark came the 100-yard Tony Pollard kickoff return for a TD that with the failed 2-point try pulled Dallas to within 24-19.