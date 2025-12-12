Newest Cowboys star making most of opportunity with NFL playoffs still in reach

The final stretch of the 2025-26 NFL regular season has encapsulated the entirety of the Dallas Cowboys' focus.

With four games remaining on the schedule, the Cowboys need to perform as well as possible while hoping the Philadelphia Eagles continue their skid. Luckily, three of Dallas's four matchups will come against teams with a below .500 record.

MORE: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' George Pickens against unjustified criticism

Regardless, the Cowboys appear to be finding a rhythm at the perfect time. Despite a loss to the Detroit Lions last week, the franchise has won three of its past four games, including victories over the two most recent teams to compete for a Super Bowl.

Maybe it's not a surprise that Dallas' first winning streak of the season came shortly after acquiring Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams: 'I Want To Win Every Single Game'

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys made a big move at the trade deadline, bringing in Williams from the New York Jets in exchange for Mazi Smith and picks.

Williams made his debut for Dallas on November 17, helping the team win three consecutive games.

After tasting defeat for the first time in roughly five weeks, Williams has been impressed with the response in the building. The Cowboys aren't shying back; they're charging forward.

MORE: DaRon Bland’s coverage numbers reveal a serious Matt Eberflus problem

"Well, it's been unbelievable, man. We've got great leaders on this team, great players on this team, and game-changers on this team, especially on defense," Williams said on Thursday.

"Taking constructive criticism, taking accountability, watching the film harsh with a mean mentality, and doing the things we can do individually to help this team win, especially on defense and as a defense to do the things we can do as a unit," Williams added.

Williams understands that the path to the postseason is out of Dallas's hands. Regardless, he's going to bring the same mentality and work ethic every day.

His attitude appears to be rubbing off on the rest of the team.

“I just attack it. Every game is important to me," Williams said. "Every time I lace my cleats up to go out there on Sunday in front of the crowd, especially the Cowboys fans, is important to me. Every time I come to practice, it’s important to me."

"I want to win every single game," Williams added. "So, no matter what the outcome is, no matter what the situation is outside of winning football games and winning each and every day, that’s all I can control.”

In four appearances with the Cowboys, Williams has totaled 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. He's been selected to the Pro Bowl for three straight years and was a first-team All-Pro in 2022.

Dallas hosts the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future