Cowboys LOOK: Micah Parsons Shows Off $50K Diamond Necklace

Parsons' all-world confidence was never in question. But now he's got a diamond No. 11 jersey pendant to accessorize it.

Micah Parsons was the Dallas Cowboys' runaway leader in sacks as a rookie last year with 13 total takedowns.

Was that enough for the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year? Hardly. Not only does he want to break the NFL sack record, he wants to top the league-leading 11 interceptions his teammate, Trevon Diggs snagged last season.

But even if Parsons doesn't reach the lofty goals he's set for himself, he's still primed for success starting this fall. And at least now, the 23-year-old has a unique diamond chain to match his all-world confidence level.

TMZ Sports reported Sunday that Parsons purchased a $50,000 diamond pendant of his own No. 11 Dallas jersey. The piece comes from Gld and famous Miami jeweler Christian Johnston, who's the president of the company.

The piece reportedly has 30 karats of diamonds on the necklace alone. Parsons has built a relationship with Johnston and is now being rewarded with a one-of-a-kind piece.

"Micah has been working with me and Gld for a few years," said Johnston per TMZ. "We've actually made all of his jewelry and he's become a great friend since we met about five years ago."

NFL players have been known to wear chains under their jerseys all the time. Perhaps we'll get a look at Parsons flexing his new chain after celebrating a sack or 20 this season.

