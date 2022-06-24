23 and Me: Cowboys Parsons Eyes Sack Record

To say that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had a memorable rookie season may be something of an understatement.

The 23-year-old Penn State product was selected by the Cowboys in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was named a first team All-Pro by the Associated Press, earned a Pro Bowl nod and was chosen as the Defensive Rookie of the Year by both the AP and the Pro Football Writers of America.

Heading into 2022, Parsons is setting his sights even higher.

Following his 13-sack performance last season, Dallas’ new defensive star is not just seeking improvement. He is apparently eyeing an eclipse of the single season mark.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Parsons expressed his expectations for both a floor and ceiling when it comes to his statistical pursuit of opposing quarterbacks.

“15 is the minimum. 15 is what I wanna hit,” Parsons said. “But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record.”

The current record for most sacks in a single season is 22.5, which is shared by former New York Giants star Michael Strahan and last season’s defensive player of the year T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While aiming for the single-season record may be a lofty goal, a 15-sack minimum seems to be well within his capabilities.

Ironically, Parsons found himself in position to become such a fearsome pass rusher at the pro level due to a bad break — both figuratively and literally. After Cowboys’ defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot in practice prior to Week 2, Parsons converted back to the position, which he had played in high school. In Week 8, Parsons had 11 tackles [including four for loss] in a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. From Week 9 to Week 14, Parsons recorded at least one sack in six straight games. His 12 sacks in his first 13 career games are the fourth-most by a rookie in NFL history behind only Julius Peppers (13), Reggie White (13) and Leslie O'Neal (12.5). Parsons finished his rookie campaign with 84 total tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games played.

Though the Cowboys have plenty of competition as they vie for a top spot in the NFC, Parsons knows that his team must first take care of business within the division. In fact, plans to do his part by marginally disrupting the rhythm of the NFC East’s opposing quarterbacks.

“I don't think [any] of them [are] too easy,” Parsons told CBS. “I mean, [Carson] Wentz is back in the division [with the Washington Commanders] and hasn't been there. I never touched Daniel Jones [of the New York Giants] either. I think he got hurt for our game and he didn't even play at all after that. And then Wentz, I never played him. We touched [Jalen] Hurts [of the Philadelphia Eagles] a little bit, but I had COVID the last game. These guys are really new to me, to be honest.”

Despite the challenges that lay ahead, Parsons’ success is due largely in part to setting and achieving his own goals. Heading into training camp, he will look to put those aspirations into practice, with a style all his own.

“I just take the blessings that God gave me,” Parsons said. “ I don't feel like I need to reach anyone's expectations but my own. If I can live with it, I can deal with it. I'm gonna just go out there and play my game. I don't wanna go out there and chase no one's story, I just gotta do my thing, and that's what got me here and that's what I'm gonna keep doing.”

The Cowboys are set to open 2022 training camp July 26 in Oxnard, California.