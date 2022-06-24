Skip to main content

23 and Me: Cowboys Parsons Eyes Sack Record

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is setting his sights on a lofty goal for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

To say that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had a memorable rookie season may be something of an understatement.

The 23-year-old Penn State product was selected by the Cowboys in the first round (12th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was named a first team All-Pro by the Associated Press, earned a Pro Bowl nod and was chosen as the Defensive Rookie of the Year by both the AP and the Pro Football Writers of America.  

Heading into 2022, Parsons is setting his sights even higher.

Following his 13-sack performance last season, Dallas’ new defensive star is not just seeking improvement. He is apparently eyeing an eclipse of the single season mark.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Parsons expressed his expectations for both a floor and ceiling when it comes to his statistical pursuit of opposing quarterbacks.

“15 is the minimum. 15 is what I wanna hit,” Parsons said. “But definitely 23 is that goal, to break the record.”

Scroll to Continue

No image description

USATSI_6793820
Play

Cowboys Throwback White Helmets? Jerry Jones ‘Secret’?

Could the Cowboys rock the white throwback helmets again in 2022?

By Timm Hamm31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
48321349-57E9-4BE4-A4DF-39B77ABD40A2
Play

Cowboys Fans & ‘DeflateGate’ as Washington Hearings Become Silly Circus

In a wacky, woeful day on Capitol Hill, Dallas and New England were inexplicably dragged into Washington's problems.

By Arnav Sharma and Mike Fisher15 hours ago
15 hours ago
6125E475-564C-4848-B620-557DEDFD63DD
Play

Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong, Patriots Linemen Team Up for ‘Big’ Camp

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr, along with his brothers and a host of current and ex-Dallas Cowboys, are set to host their fourth annual ‘Big Man Camp’ on Saturday in Lancaster, Texas

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
16 hours ago

The current record for most sacks in a single season is 22.5, which is shared by former New York Giants star Michael Strahan and last season’s defensive player of the year T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. While aiming for the single-season record may be a lofty goal, a 15-sack minimum seems to be well within his capabilities.

Ironically, Parsons found himself in position to become such a fearsome pass rusher at the pro level due to a bad break — both figuratively and literally. After Cowboys’ defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot in practice prior to Week 2, Parsons converted back to the position, which he had played in high school. In Week 8, Parsons had 11 tackles [including four for loss] in a 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. From Week 9 to Week 14, Parsons recorded at least one sack in six straight games. His 12 sacks in his first 13 career games are the fourth-most by a rookie in NFL history behind only Julius Peppers (13), Reggie White (13) and Leslie O'Neal (12.5). Parsons finished his rookie campaign with 84 total tackles, 13 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games played.

Though the Cowboys have plenty of competition as they vie for a top spot in the NFC, Parsons knows that his team must first take care of business within the division. In fact, plans to do his part by marginally disrupting the rhythm of the NFC East’s opposing quarterbacks.

“I don't think [any] of them [are] too easy,” Parsons told CBS. “I mean, [Carson] Wentz is back in the division [with the Washington Commanders] and hasn't been there. I never touched Daniel Jones [of the New York Giants] either. I think he got hurt for our game and he didn't even play at all after that. And then Wentz, I never played him. We touched [Jalen] Hurts [of the Philadelphia Eagles] a little bit, but I had COVID the last game. These guys are really new to me, to be honest.”

Despite the challenges that lay ahead, Parsons’ success is due largely in part to setting and achieving his own goals. Heading into training camp, he will look to put those aspirations into practice, with a style all his own.

“I just take the blessings that God gave me,” Parsons said. “ I don't feel like I need to reach anyone's expectations but my own. If I can live with it, I can deal with it. I'm gonna just go out there and play my game. I don't wanna go out there and chase no one's story, I just gotta do my thing, and that's what got me here and that's what I'm gonna keep doing.”

The Cowboys are set to open 2022 training camp July 26 in Oxnard, California.

USATSI_6793820
News

Cowboys Throwback White Helmets? Jerry Jones ‘Secret’?

By Timm Hamm31 minutes ago
48321349-57E9-4BE4-A4DF-39B77ABD40A2
News

Cowboys Fans & ‘DeflateGate’ as Washington Hearings Become Silly Circus

By Arnav Sharma and Mike Fisher15 hours ago
6125E475-564C-4848-B620-557DEDFD63DD
News

Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong, Patriots Linemen Team Up for ‘Big’ Camp

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
08A32D44-9CB5-440F-9362-85319DF3520D
News

Manning Move: Family QB Dynasty Continues with Arch to Longhorns

By Cowboys Country Staff18 hours ago
jwilliams_dallas-cowboys_neville-gallimores-breakout-provides-huge-boost-to-cowboys-defense
News

Starting for the Star? 3 Burning Questions Cowboys D

By Mike D'Abate20 hours ago
fehoko dak
News

Cowboys 53-Man Roster: Cut Simi Fehoko Vs. T.J. Vasher?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
Cowboys-Amari-Cooper-CeeDee-Lamb-Jerry-Jones-2022-NFL-season-1000x600
News

'That's Crazy!' CeeDee Lamb Reacts as No. 1 After Cowboys WR Trade

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Terence Steele #78, Zack Martin #70, and Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lead the team on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
News

Cowboys O-Line: Is Jerry Jones Still Worried?

By Zach DimmittJun 22, 2022