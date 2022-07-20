'No Way!' Micah Parsons Rips Madden for Cowboys Teammate's Rating

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys hasn't taken long to establish himself as one of the NFL's best linebackers. At this rate, he might as well become an offensive lineman considering how often he's protecting his teammates recently.

After previously standing up against "disrespect" for fellow Dallas defender Trevon Diggs, Parsons went on the virtual warpath for Tony Pollard. The starred-helmet running back was recently bestowed the honor of being named of the ten fastest rushers in the upcoming football simulator "Madden NFL 23". Pollard appears fifth on Madden's list, though his 93 rating puts him in a tie with Tennessee's Derrick Henry.

A mention in the same sentence as Henry, one of the NFL's most dominant and prolific rushers in recent memory, is normally a cause for celebration ... but Parsons doesn't see it that way.

"Madden no way in hell y’all got Derrick Henry faster than my man Tony pollard !! [sic]" Parsons declares in response to the Madden franchise's social media announcement. "No way!!"

Technically speaking, Pollard is engaged in a five-way tie on the list, as Kenneth Walker (Seattle), Matt Breida (New York Giants), and Ty Chandler (Minnesota) occupy the respective spots behind him and Henry. Miami's Raheem Mostert tops the list with a 95 followed closely by Jonathan Taylor and Kene Nwangwu of Indianapolis and Minnesota respectively.

Though he's often been a spell option behind Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard has been one of the most prominent big-gain rushers in the league since entering as a fourth-round pick out of Memphis in 2019. Pollard has put up over five yards a carry on 317 attempts, including a 5.5 average last season that was tied for third-best among qualified running backs.

Henry, regarded more for his power rather than speed, is set to host Parsons and the Cowboys in Nashville on Dec. 29 ... at which time the two stars are certain to bump into one another.

