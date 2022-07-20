Skip to main content

'No Way!' Micah Parsons Rips Madden for Cowboys Teammate's Rating

Micah's mad at Madden, and he's speaking out in support of his guy.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys hasn't taken long to establish himself as one of the NFL's best linebackers. At this rate, he might as well become an offensive lineman considering how often he's protecting his teammates recently.

After previously standing up against "disrespect" for fellow Dallas defender Trevon Diggs, Parsons went on the virtual warpath for Tony Pollard. The starred-helmet running back was recently bestowed the honor of being named of the ten fastest rushers in the upcoming football simulator "Madden NFL 23". Pollard appears fifth on Madden's list, though his 93 rating puts him in a tie with Tennessee's Derrick Henry.

A mention in the same sentence as Henry, one of the NFL's most dominant and prolific rushers in recent memory, is normally a cause for celebration ... but Parsons doesn't see it that way.

"Madden no way in hell y’all got Derrick Henry faster than my man Tony pollard !! [sic]" Parsons declares in response to the Madden franchise's social media announcement. "No way!!"

Technically speaking, Pollard is engaged in a five-way tie on the list, as Kenneth Walker (Seattle), Matt Breida (New York Giants), and Ty Chandler (Minnesota) occupy the respective spots behind him and Henry. Miami's Raheem Mostert tops the list with a 95 followed closely by Jonathan Taylor and Kene Nwangwu of Indianapolis and Minnesota respectively. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

barr ball
Play

Cowboys Signing Anthony Barr Issue: Outbid NFC East Rival?

Again, we know about Dallas here. But lose him to a rival? For Cowboys Nation, that would be doubly painful.

By Mike Fisher43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
E1D199FE-6F5B-4E40-919F-8BF3C6674022
Play

Eagles & Cowboys Ex Randall Cunningham Out as Raiders Team Chaplain

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
cooper rush
Play

Cowboys Trade Rumor: 'Aggressive WR' for Backup QB?

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys need some experience at the wideout position, but some of the proposed swaps are getting downright ridiculous.

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Though he's often been a spell option behind Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard has been one of the most prominent big-gain rushers in the league since entering as a fourth-round pick out of Memphis in 2019. Pollard has put up over five yards a carry on 317 attempts, including a 5.5 average last season that was tied for third-best among qualified running backs. 

Henry, regarded more for his power rather than speed, is set to host Parsons and the Cowboys in Nashville on Dec. 29 ... at which time the two stars are certain to bump into one another.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

barr ball
News

Cowboys Signing Anthony Barr Issue: Outbid NFC East Rival?

By Mike Fisher43 minutes ago
E1D199FE-6F5B-4E40-919F-8BF3C6674022
News

Eagles & Cowboys Ex Randall Cunningham Out as Raiders Team Chaplain

By Cowboys Country Staff1 hour ago
cooper rush
News

Cowboys Trade Rumor: 'Aggressive WR' for Backup QB?

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
bates cin jessie
News

Cowboys Safety Rumor: Trade for Bengals Free Agent Jessie Bates?

By Matthew Postins3 hours ago
chase dak
News

Cowboys Ex RB Predicts Commanders Win NFC East

By Mike Fisher and Jeremy BrenerJul 19, 2022
college-football-sep-05-orange-blossom-classic---jackson-state-vs-florida-am
News

Prime Dime: Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders Pledges Half of Salary to JSU

By Geoff MagliochettiJul 19, 2022
beas hair
News

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley: WR Should Sign with Texans?

By Daniel FlickJul 19, 2022
Cowboys - Kelvin Joseph
News

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph Named Top Breakout Candidate

By Logan MacDonaldJul 19, 2022