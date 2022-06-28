NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Cowboys Draft 'Elite Size' LB

Is linebacker the right direction for Dallas to go?

Despite drafting linebackers Damone Clark and Devin Harper in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys arguably still have a need at the position.

Do-everything defender Micah Parsons is a bonafide star, and 2018 first-round linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch has shown what he can do at his peak, with a second-team All-Pro under his belt.

However, with the position holding uncertainty behind Parsons, it's an area the team may look to improve on next offseason.

In ESPN's latest 2023 mock draft, the Cowboys selected Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, a first-team all-Pac 12 nominee one year after winning the conference's Defensive Freshman of the Year award.

Sewell's play at Oregon has been amazing to watch as he developed into a true three-down defender. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder has elite size to go along with great quickness and processing speed. And we can't forget to mention his versatility. As is becoming so important, he's as good rushing the quarterback as he is playing in coverage. - ESPN's Matt Miller

At this stage in the process, Sewell is considered to be one of the top inside linebackers in the class, along with Alabama's Henry To'o To'o and Clemson's Trenton Simpson.

Sewell comes from a football family, as older brothers Penei (Detroit Lions) and Nephi (New Orleans Saints) are also in the NFL. On paper, the youngest Sewell has everything that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes in his linebackers, from size to athleticism to versatility.

In a sense, Sewell's skill set likens him to Parsons, with the pair having the potential to form an interchangeable two-headed monster in the middle of Dallas' defense.

The Cowboys have several young pieces at linebacker that will be vying to establish themselves as playmakers alongside Parsons. However, with the current state of the room and the trajectory Sewell is on, the Oregon star would be a welcomed addition to America's team.

