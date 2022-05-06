The Cowboys' representation from five players in the top 50 tops the league.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are winners ... at least when it comes to the latest sales figures released for NFL player-specific merchandise.

And in the eyes of NFL fans making purchases, The Cowboys are not only "America’s Team'' - they also feature a modern version of "The Triplets'' - and almost "The Quadruplets.''

The rankings come from the NFLPA and are for the period of March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022. ... and from a Cowboys perspective they are led by ...

The No. 6-ranked guy, quarterback Dak Prescott. He is the top-ranking Cowboys player on the list, so while Dak remains a subject to debate as to whether "he's worth $40 million a year'' or whether "he'll lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl,'' the measure of his popularity is right there in black and white and green.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb is next on the Dallas list, as he lands in 13th place.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is in the No. 16 spot, his relatively-down season not having a great "down'' impact on his popularity with merchandise-buying fans.

"The Triplets''? Cowboys sacrilege, maybe, because the on-field accomplishments obviously do not match those of Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith. But today's threesome gives the Cowboys three players inside the Top 20.

No other NFL team achieved that.

New Triplets Original Triplets Micah, Dak

Want more? Linebacker Micah Parsons, coming off his terrific rookie season, is at No. 28 - and is the No. 4 defensive player. And Amari Cooper, now with the Browns, comes in at No. 47 while in a Dallas uniform.

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is the No. 1 guy on the list, followed by Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, New England’s Mac Jones and Dak - all the top six guys being QBs.

The Cowboys' representation from five players in the top 50 tops the league. San Francisco has four players in the top 50, with the Buccaneers, Steelers and Rams all with three players.

Yes, this is another version of an "offseason Super Bowl,'' and it doesn't count at all like the real thing that actually comes with a trophy. But if you're a member of Cowboys Nation, there is this: You can argue that you belong to the largest and most passionate fan base on the planet - and that Dallas fans put their money where their mouths are.

