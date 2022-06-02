Skip to main content

Cowboys OTAs Defense Top 10: Is Micah Parsons 'Elite'? Kelvin Joseph Hurt?

Our top-10 observations from a day on the practice sideline and in the team's locker room ... with a focus on defense ...

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are looking for defensive continuity with coordinator Dan Quinn back for a second straight season, something that hasn't happened here at The Star in a bit.

But they're also looking for defensive improvement - and second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph rising to help would be one path to that improvement.

Our top-10 observations from a day on the practice sideline and in the team's locker room ... with a focus on defense:

1) Kelvin Joseph limped off the Ford Center field in the late going of the workout. Receiver Dennis Houston rolled up on Joseph's legs during team drills. Joseph limped off. ... but a source told CowboysSI.com that he was fine once the team returned to the locker room.

2) Micah Parsons will take the DeMarcus Lawrence bet and will raise you.

"I don't want another man's respect!! I want that man to fear me," Parsons tweeted recently.

And in the Dallas locker room at The Star here in Frisco, on Wednesday, he chuckled about DeMarcus Lawrence assertion that Tank is going to "re-state'' his claim as the Cowboys sack leader.

I’m sorry to tell him,'' Micah retorted during these OTAs, "he’s never getting that back.”

3) Safety Malik Hooker recorded the defensive play of the day ... It was a good day, as he had interception off a Dak Prescott pass that bounced off young receiver Simi Fehoko.

4) Trevon Diggs brings more than just interceptions. He also brings energy. This is yet another "you-have-to-be-here'' issue that simply cannot show up in anybody's advanced-stats computer.

5) Jayron Kearse on the blitz? It's a Dan Quinn specialty, and it was in play on Wednesday, and noticeable not only because Kearse is 6-4, but also because he seems to have a knack for it.

6) Micah vs. Tank? Fun. Micah vs. Terence Steele? Not fun for at least one play for the Dallas right tackle, as a Parsons rush pushed Steele onto the ground and onto his backside.

Said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott of Parsons, in an all-purpose review: "Micah is Micah.''

7) Not sure what physical limitations Jabril Cox is still dealing with, but he appeared to be moving comfortably in this session. "He's doing well,'' said McCarthy, noting that Cox is at the facility constantly but not yet willing to offer a timeline.

8) Coach Mike McCarthy is pleased with the "big-boy'' additions on defense. "We're longer. We're bigger. We've got more speed at linebacker. ... We're getting where we wanted to be from the draft.''

9) Don't count out Chauncey Golston as a factor in this D-line interior. Osa, Gallimore and others have earned attention. But Golston has a chance to be a big contributor as well.

10) The Final Word: "Micah had a lot of great moments. A great player,'' McCarthy said about wanting Parsons to advance to being "elite.'' "The elite ones bring everybody with them.''

