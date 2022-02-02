Cowboys Rival 'Washington Commanders' Video 'Spoiler Alert' Reveal Goes Viral

FRISCO - A video appearing to reveal the new name for the Washington Football Team has gone viral with over 2.7 million views on Twitter. ... and now the NFL franchise has allowed us inside the big reveal, officially.

First, to the video, posted by photojournalist Brad Freitas, on Tuesday evening, which presents an aerial view inside of FexEd Field, and a zoom-in through a window shows a large poster than appeared to be part of the Wednesday morning announcement of the decision to call the NFL franchise the "Washington Commanders.''

A substantial leak earlier this week came from former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, who did a radio appearance and while speaking on The DA Show offered his approval of the name change to "Commanders.''

"I think the 'Commanders' is a name that people are going to be talking about going forward," Theismann said.

Theismann went on to offer some of the details in how the franchise, owned by Dan Snyder, arrived at its decision.

"There are so many things that you have to consider,'' he said. "'Commanders' is basically Washington, DC, a lot of commanders in Washington and the Pentagon, and a lot of different branches of the service. That is the way I am looking at it, positions of leadership when it comes to the new name.''

Theismann and the WFT - "The Washington Football Team,'' the name the club has been going by after dumping "Redskins'' and working toward a new identity - are aware that the name isn't going to please everybody.

Said Theismann: "If you win, people are going to get excited about [the name], if you lose people are going to be upset about it. ... If you win then people will say 'I like that, I can cheer for that, go Commanders.' If you lose, it is like, 'Why did they do that, I am not happy with that name.'"

The new name announcement of "Commanders'' is now official and will hopefully bring an end to the controversy surrounding the team's prior name, which was deemed native to Native Americans and was eliminated in July 2020.

Snyder worked closely with coach Ron Rivera to help the franchise arrive at its new identity - new uniforms, new logo, and, via this viral video and now thwe official announcement, a new name.