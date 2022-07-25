Dallas Camp: 3 Cowboys on PFF Top 50 Players 'Right Now'

FRISCO -- The NFL offseason is in full force and the Dallas Cowboys are prepped for training camp as it returns to Oxnard, California for another year.

Once again, the Cowboys will be expected to contend for the NFC East title as well as make a deep playoff run.

Pro Football Focus offers many talking points through the offseason in the form of rankings and lists, and they're nothing if not thorough regarding said rankings.

Their latest list offers us the best 50 players in the NFL entering the 2022 season. The criteria? No single number or grade dictates this list, but the grading along with PFF's wins above replacement (WAR) metric has been used as a foundation while weighting toward the most recent season.

A trio of Cowboys players are represented in the top 50, and the names should not surprise you.

9. G ZACK MARTIN, DALLAS COWBOYS Martin may be the most underrated player in the NFL. He accrued a career-best 93.9 PFF grade last season, posting six separate PFF game grades above 90.0 during the season. He allowed 19 pressures on 688 pass-blocking snaps and has seen his performance improve in each of the past three years.

29. LB MICAH PARSONS, DALLAS COWBOYS Parsons drew comparisons to Lawrence Taylor during his rookie season, and they weren’t crazy — that’s how much of an impact he made during a season in which he was a real Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Parsons ended the year with the best pass-rush win rate (25.3%) among pass rushers and was only doing that to fill in when injuries hit Dallas' defensive line. Parsons has special ability, and if he can develop his play off the ball a little further, he will be one of the NFL's best players.

41. T TYRON SMITH, DALLAS COWBOYS Smith was back to his best this past season despite missing some time due to injury. He posted a 90.0-plus overall PFF grade for the first time since 2015, allowing just 17 pressures across more than 500 pass-blocking snaps. Smith finished with PFF grades of at least 87.0 as both a run blocker and a pass protector.

The Cowboys will open the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 11.

