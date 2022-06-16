Cowboys Hate from TV Weatherman Goes Viral

FRISCO - As the saying goes, you either love the Dallas Cowboys, or you hate the Cowboys. There is no in-between. And the love and hatred of the NFL's most famous franchise are far-reaching.

That was never more evident than on Monday in Meridian, Mississippi, on WTOK television during the local newscast.

Weatherman Ethan Bird, presumably one of the aforementioned Cowboys haters, threw some shade at the franchise during his weather report.

“It’s looking a little bit like those Dallas Cowboys — it’s peaking in the 90s,” Bird said.

Bird was referring to the fact that while the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four seasons in the 90s, Dallas has has little playoff success since.

It's noted on the WTOK website that Bird focuses primarily on news and high school football coverage, and was born and raised in Colorado. As Bird's tweet references, "This is why you don't let the sports guy do weather..."

While it's safe to assume some people in Mississippi could be Cowboys fans considering starting quarterback Dak Prescott attended Mississippi State University - located just 100 miles north of Meridian - there's at least one news anchor who's not.

Dallas did have a great run in the 90s, making the playoffs in all but one season from 1991 to 1999. But since then, post-season success has eluded the franchise.

The Cowboys have made the playoffs just eight times in this millennium, including six division titles. But Dallas has not advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since its 1995 Super Bowl win.

And so the jokes come in waves. Heat waves.

