FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, historically, have plenty of their own problems with everything from strip clubs to COVID - though never those two issues at the same exact time, as is the case with the NFC East-leading Washington Football Team, which is dealing with distraction after distraction during this Christmas week.

The latest head-grabber? Another distraction that could have an enormous effect on Washington’s must-win game against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. ... and therefore maybe a trickle-down impact on Dallas.

WFT QB Dwayne Haskins was photographed and recorded on video partying at dinner and in close quarters with several women on Sunday night after a 20-15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Via his twitter account, Haskins admitted to the no-mask/no-permission situation, saying, "I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday. I spoke with Coach (Ron) Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action."

The WFT organization told Washington Football on SI.com in an exclusive report that they are aware of the social-media posts and have been in contact with the National Football League. In addition, a source tells Washington SI, “We are handling it internally" and that their full focus is on the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Of course, "focus'' can be challenging when the starting QB Haskins - subbing for the limping Alex Smith and trying to show the world that in his second NFL season he's matured - is in the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Focus can also be challenging when the WFT's recent signing seems to be bound for prison.

And it can also be challenging when owner Dan Snyder is reportedly involved in a sex-scandal cover-up.

The 5-9 Cowboys are jousting with 6-8 WFT for the top spot in the division, and Dallas needs all the help it can get. Rivera is undoubtedly building something in Washington, but yet, the events of the moment tear at his team's fiber just a little bit ... And those tears are beneficial to all of WFT's competitors.

Even ones like owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys, who have over the years experienced their own fabric rips.