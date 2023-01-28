The 49ers and Eagles will meet in the NFC Championship and our betting analyst reveals his best bet for the game in Philadelphia.

The stage is set for a thrilling NFC championship game on Sunday, as the Eagles host the 49ers, on their home turf at Lincoln Financial Field. According to DraftKings sportsbook, the Eagles are favored to win by 2.5 points, a prediction that has remained unchanged throughout the week.

Boasting a remarkable season, the Eagles have only lost three games all year. It's worth noting that two of those losses occurred when Jalen Hurts was not in the starting lineup. Meanwhile, the 49ers have proven to be a formidable opponent, having made it back to the NFC championship game for the third time in three seasons. Despite this, San Francisco has yet to lose with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm. Purdy has already secured two playoff wins, tying for the most by a rookie passer, but it's important to note that no quarterback has ever won three post-season games in their rookie year.

Here are the latest lines for the NFC Championship at DraftKings

49ers vs. Eagles Odds

Moneyline: 49ers (+120) | Eagles (-143)

Spread: 49ers +2.5 (+110) | Eagles -2.5 (-118)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 29, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET | Fox

49ers at Eagles Pick: Eagles -2.5 is the Best Bet

With the 49ers boasting a strong passing game that ranks second in the NFL with 7.7 yards per pass, it will be a tough challenge for the Eagles who have the league's best passing defense, only allowing 5.4 yards per pass to their opponents. Despite the 49ers' strong defense, ranking first and second in points per play, yards per play and points per game, the Eagles' offense is also strong and ranks in the top 5 for these categories. In the matchup between the Eagles' rushing attack and the 49ers' rushing defense, the performance of the Eagles' running backs, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott, will be crucial to determining the outcome of the game.

The 49ers have a much better record against the spread with a 13-6 ATS mark while the Eagles are 9-9. However, the Eagles have a strong home field advantage and have covered at a remarkable 70% clip in front of the Philly faithful while San Francisco is just 3-4 ATS on the road. The spread is favoring the Eagles by less than a field goal and considering this game is in Philadelphia, the sportsbooks are essentially signaling the 49ers would be a slight favorite if this game was on a neutral field (home teams typically always lay 3 points).

Despite the 49ers' elite defense, the Eagles are a more well-rounded team on both sides of the ball. Even though Brock Purdy has looked poised throughout his rookie season, he’s played seven of his nine games at home and will face a real test on the road in front of a rabid and rowdy Philadelphia crowd. For these reasons, our best bet for the spread is taking the Eagles and laying the 2.5 points.

If you're looking to bet on the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and Eagles, our betting analyst has recommended taking the Eagles at -2.5

