Ex Cowboys QB Tony Romo Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Tony Romo wasted no time following his retirement as a Dallas Cowboys QB becoming a star in another arena, as the lead analyst for the NFL on CBS starting in the 2016 season. With his contract nearing expiration, Romo is wasting no time looking to cash in on his talents again, this time with an offer from ESPN that would "double his salary,'' according to a source.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been loved in that role. Many praise his abilities in the booth, and it appears ESPN has taken notice.

One report suggested that ESPN is preparing to make him a massive offer of around $10-to-14 million a year to leave CBS. Such a deal would make Romo the highest-paid sportscaster in TV history. A source tells CowboysSI.com that the network is preparing to "double his salary''; it's believed that Romo presently makes $3 million a year, so it appears as though a bidding war has already bumped that number.

And the reason this concept works - presumably with Romo moving straight into the high-profile "Monday Night Football'' booth on ESPN - is because Romo has eased nicely into the role of a prime-time TV personality who isn't just a "football guy.''

As we noted when Romo first made the move into television (and as we noted a decade before, when Emmitt Smith attempted to do the same), their job isn't just about "football.'' Romo is on TV for three hours at a time, every week. He gets watched like "Seinfeld'' or like the actors on "The Big Bang Theory'' or like the cast of "Saturday Night Live''... the job is to become a network star.

CBS understands this. Romo has the gifts to have embraced it. And while the contractual future of "Monday Night Football'' might be up in the air (ESPN's existing $15.2 billion deal with the NFL lasts through 2021), Romo as "their Madden'' or "their Cosell'' or "their Seinfeld'' is what this is all about.

ScottKennedy
ScottKennedy

Editor

I'm not surprised after the disaster that was the Bills / Texans game.

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Troy Aikman’s Social-Media Statement Really Reads Like A Note to New Inductee Jimmy Johnson, Who ‘Should’ve Been The First of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

More Context Would Help, But a Report Says Coach Jason Garrett Received an 'F- Off' Text From a Cowboys Player - And Here's What That Means To Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy

As New Boss McCarthy Shuffles Assistant Jobs, Will Jason Witten Move To Cowboys Coaching Staff?

'I Love Calling Plays,' Says New Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy. And What Possible Reason Would the Cowboys Have To Deny The Man Something he Loves?

New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Has A Plan For Ezekiel Elliott - Balance for QB Dak Prescott but Also 'Feed Zeke' at RB

Dallas' Front Office has Re-Defined the Word 'Imminent,' But Nevertheless, the Cowboys And QB Dak Got 'Real, Real Close' To Rich New Contract Extension

Dallas Had ‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As New Boss McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

VIDEO: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is Readying for the NFL Playoffs But Also Has A Thought on Why Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is 'Infatuated' With New Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy

