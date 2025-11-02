Cowboys vs Cardinals: What channel is game on for Week 9 of 2025 NFL season?
The Dallas Cowboys take the field in Week 9 for a crucial primetime showdown against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium, less than 24 hours ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
While a majority of the league will hit the field on Sunday afternoon, Cowboys Nation has to wait until Monday Night Football the following day.
There will be plenty of viewing options for Cowboys fans on November 3, with the game airing on both ABC and ESPN, but there's even more if you want to add some extra entertainment.
Legendary broadcaster Joe Buck will be on the call with Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will provide updates from the sideline throughout the game.
For those who aren't fans of a standard broadcast, this week will also provide the alternate Manningcast simulcast on ESPN2, with Peyton and Eli Manning sharing their thoughts on the game while being joined by high-profile guests throughout the night.
Of course, there is the ongoing ESPN-YouTube TV dispute that has temporarily resulted in ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 all getting dropped by the streaming service, but there are several other streaming options available if you're left scambling for a last-minute way to catch the action.
All of the information you need to tune into Monday night's game can be seen below.
Cowboys vs Cardinals, Week 9 TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ABC/ESPN/ESPN
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Moneyline: Cowboys -165, Cardinals +140
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Your best bet for watching Monday Night Football via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your login and password information for your cable or satellite provider, and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite login, you can watch the show through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers, or mobile devices for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.
Another option to watch the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
