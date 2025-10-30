Even ESPN NBA shows are talking Cowboys & dunking on America's Team's defense
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has become the laughing stock of the NFL. While the offense has been lighting up the scoreboard through the first two months of the season, the team has only won three games.
Dallas' defense is ranked last in the league and has been a major liability for Brian Schottenheimer and his team.
The defense has been so bad, in fact, that it's crossing over sports lines.
During Wednesday night's episode of Inside the NBA on ESPN, the panel started roasting the defense after cracking a joke about the network's obsession with talking about America's Team.
"This is our second week on ESPN. And we still haven't talked about the Cowboys," Ernie Johnson joked. "Isn't that amazing?"
Charles Barkley jumped in to take his shot, saying, "You know, they have a contractual obligation to talk about the Cowboys every day, even though their defense can't stop a bloody nose... Don't trade your best defensive player. They whine about can't stop anybody."
Yes, it's become that bad.
Everyone knows that the defense has been a mess, and the Cowboys bring the ratings, so it's always going to be a topic of discussion. Let's just hope that Jerry Jones and the front office do something to address the issue ahead of the NFL trade deadline next week.
Dallas' defensive woes
Dallas' defense has been putrid through the first eight weeks of the season, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has failed to make consistent adjustments to address the issues with his scheme that have been exposed.
Dallas ranks 31st in the league in total defense, giving up 404.6 yards per game and 30 touchdowns. Only the Cincinnati Bengals have been worse, allowing 407.9 yards per game and giving up 31 scores.
The team's pass defense ranks No. 31, ahead of only the Pittsburgh Steelers. The pass defense is allowing 258.6 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks and has given up a league-high 20 passing touchdowns.
Against the run, things don't get much better. The Cowboys rank No. 29 in run defense, allowing 148.9 yards. The unit is tied for a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.
