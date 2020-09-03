FRISCO - The bad news? It seems like this is the self-evaluation of the Dallas Cowboys for about the last 25 years. The good news? Ezekiel Elliott's judgment of this year's edition of the team as "the most talented I've been on'' can still be true.

In Zeke's four Dallas seasons, he's certainly played on some solid teams with some heralded players. There's been a 13-win team and there have been a rash of Pro Bowlers. But as backup QB Andy Dalton said to me in a recent conversation, the fellas sat around the other day and counted on the 2020 Cowboys roster a total of maybe 16 guys who've been in a Pro Bowl.

That's a rash of guys, too.

"This is probably the most talented team I've been on," Elliott said. "Just look at the depth chart, look at the roster, look at how many Pro Bowlers, how many All-Pro guys we have out there.''

The actual number, I think, is 17: Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott, Everson Griffen, DeMarcus Lawrence, Everson Griffen, Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe, Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, Sean Lee, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Greg Zuerlein, Dalton and Zeke. (Gerald McCoy, now injured, would've counted during my Dalton conversation.)

But the number can be deceiving. Beyond the fact that the Pro Bowl can be a popularity contest, there is the issue of guys who play as replacements. There is also the issue of guys who maybe went once, or went a long time ago.

Still, it's an impressive number. And Elliott - a perennial Pro Bowler and two-time NFL rushing champ - thinks it's more than the numbers.

How do these Cowboys, now shifting from training-camp mode to regular-season mode, look?

"I think we're looking great,'' Elliott said. "I think we're in a good spot. Defensively, we're so deep on the defensive line, then we have the great linebacker trio and with the good DBs and the offense, we've got the veteran O-line. ... And there's so many weapons on the outside with Dak leading us.

"I think we're in a good point right now. I'm excited and I'm ready to get this thing rolling."