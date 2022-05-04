Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...

Even though Stephen, in Tuesday's pre-draft presser here at The Star, tried to suggest otherwise.

The Cowboys love Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. They continue to consider ways to use both of them, and we've suggested one way is to let Pollard serve as their "Deebo Lite.''

And Stephen even mentioned third-stringer Rico Dowdle as part of the roster strength at the spot.

“I think that our running back situation is a position of strength right now,” Jones said. “You look at Zeke, you look at Pollard, you look at Rico. We were just in with the coaches talking about that and you know those are three really strong running backs so, certainly not a position of need right now.''

And the draft proved them to be true to their view.

Now, the Cowboys did make UDFA moves that filled out the roster and added to the backfield. (See UDFAs here and our unofficial depth chart here.)

But they've got enough of 'em ... so on Wednesday they cut one of 'em.

The Cowboys are now releasing young fullback Sewo Olonilua. Olonilua, an undrafted free agent signing after the 2020 NFL draft after a college career at TCU.

