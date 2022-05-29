Ezekiel Elliott - 'Driving 22 MPH' - Reps Dallas Cowboys at Indy 500

Elliott - who has a "need for speed'' - reached 22 miles per hour in a workout earlier this month.

It's 33 drivers. It's 200 laps. It's 500 miles. It's one bottle of milk.

And it's Ezekiel Elliott at Sunday's Indy 500.

The Dallas Cowboys running back has a certain need for speed, and showed it off recently at The Star in Frisco.

“I would hope so,” said coach Mike McCarthy of Elliott being healthy, who played most of last season with a partial PCL tear.”I was looking at the GPS yesterday.” …

And Elliott reached 22 miles per hour in a workout earlier this month.

Peak Zeke?

Zeke's Ride

That would be helpful for Dallas, if the two-time NFL rushing champion could return to the top of the NFL rushing lists.

Elliott - coming off a season in which he kept grinding out production despite a damaged knee ligament sustained in October - represents the real deal. The Cowboys certainly believe that, including this week's declaration from pal Dak Prescott that a healthy Elliott remains the best running back in the NFL.

Said Prescott: “He comes in like a pro each and every day and does that, so I expect his best. When you do that and do it with the (intent) that he does, he’s going to get better. When Zeke’s healthy, I don’t think there’s a better back.”

That’s the real deal. And via the GPS? It’s Peak Zeke.

