Zeke Hurt? Cowboys Trail 9-3 at Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys are finally on the scoreboard but they are not hitting on all cylinders.

Greg Zuerlein, just off the COVID list, has kicked a 33-yard field goal to cap a 10-play, 60-yard drive. ... but it is ultimately a red-zone failure for Dallas, which trails 9-3 in the early going ... and has seen running back Ezekiel Elliott limp off to the sideline.

Meanwhile, QB Dak Prescott has been something shy of accurate and the passing game for Dallas has yet to click.

An explanation?

The Cowboys face personnel challenges here as they are playing two winning teams - the Chiefs and Raiders - in five days without leading receiver Amari Cooper. ... and are also going today without left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle).

Smith hopes to be back for the Thursday game. But Cooper, the veteran, reliable target, was placed on the COVID list Friday afternoon and will miss Sunday's showdown in Kansas City and the game against Las Vegas on Thanksgiving.

Cooper has been the Cowboys' most trusted receiver since arriving via trade in 2018. This season he has 44 catches for 583 and five touchdowns, barely trailing speedy teammate CeeDee Lamb in each category.

They could use him now. And, of course, they can use Elliott, with the hope that he is fine and will return to the game.

The loss of Cooper is a significant. But as the Cowboys have already proven, their depth could turn what looks like a mountain into merely a molehill. And now they need to prove it again in Kansas City.

Elliott, who has recently been working through a knee issue, seemed to get his leg caught up in a pile following a short reception in the first quarter. And he watched as Dallas kicked its field goal.