First Look: CeeDee Lamb Backyard Workout In Cowboys Helmet

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO – Cowboys rookie Ceedee Lamb might blow up Instagram with his newest workout videos.

The (above) video gives fans their first glimpse at the first round wide receiver selection in a Cowboys helmet - Lamb working on his craft in a backyard, running routes and displaying his quick footwork.

Lamb’s videos didn’t just catch the attention of Cowboys Nation. Jets safety Jamal Adams, a Texas native, also expressed his excitement to watch the Oklahoma product offer a tease as to what he might contribute to the dangerous Cowboys offense this season.

The newest member of “The 88 Club”, Lamb’s NFL goal is to “be a Hall of Famer.”

"He will be balling,” Cowboys legend Michael Irvin said. “Sooner or later, if CeeDee does what he do. He'll be there, too (in Canton). Drew (Pearson) should be there, too. They did him wrong. And we're working on that. ... That's the calling card when you come into ‘The 88 Club.’ And CeeDee Lamb, step up son, you're in ‘The 88 Club.”

Irvin and Lamb (and another 88, Dez Bryant) have set high expectations for the rookie … As has sports media.

Lamb landed at No. 1 on NFL Network's projection of the most productive rookie receivers in 2020. The reasoning?

"Lamb forced the second-most missed tackles on receptions (26, per Pro Football Focus) among FBS receivers and recorded the third-most yards after contact (376, per PFF) last season overall, but we need more context to spin all that forward to see the difference he'll make for the Cowboys.

Looking at his slot production (24.2 yards per reception from the slot, the second-most in FBS, per PFF) and his ability to operate in the middle of the field, and factoring in how defenses facing Dallas will also be forced to account for Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Lamb has the highest rookie wideout ranking in my model, checking in at No. 38 among all NFL receivers."

Goals and expectations aside, a peek of Lamb wearing the Star for the first time couldn’t help but go viral. 

