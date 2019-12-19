For Cowboys at Eagles, All Ezekiel Elliott Must Be Is 'Average'

FRISCO - There are an endless amount of numbers worth analysis when it comes to Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. But maybe the most key is Ezekiel Elliott's "5-0'' number.

“We understand Zeke is 'the guy' and things are going to go through him,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said ahead of Sunday's "NFC East Title Game'' in Philly. “We know the focus is on Zeke and trying to at least slow him down.”

There are other keys and other issues central to this game, including Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's ailing shoulder. The Eagles, though, expect to face Prescott.

And they've come to expect that Elliott will skewer them, as he's been a winner in all five Cowboys-Eagles games of his career.

In this five games, Zeke rushed for 96 yards once and over 100 yards the other four times. He’s totaled at least 141 total yards in all five outings.

"Normally I’m not feeling this (fresh in Week 16,'' said Elliott, who may be hitting his stride just in time for the 7-7 Cowboys as he rushed for 117 yards and two TDs in the Cowboys' win over the Rams last week. "We’ve done a great job just managing it throughout the season. Right now, it’s crunch time."

With rookie Tony Pollard also exceeding 100 yards, the Cowboys pounded the Rams for 263 yards on the ground. Led by Zeke, and possibly limited by Dak's shoulder, a similar formula may be required in Philly on Sunday.

“I feel great about the run game,'' Zeke said. "I feel good about this week ... Hopefully we’re starting to get this thing clicking. Got some good momentum and want to keep this thing running.”