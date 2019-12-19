CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

For Cowboys at Eagles, All Ezekiel Elliott Must Be Is 'Average'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - There are an endless amount of numbers worth analysis when it comes to Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. But maybe the most key is Ezekiel Elliott's "5-0'' number.

“We understand Zeke is 'the guy' and things are going to go through him,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said ahead of Sunday's "NFC East Title Game'' in Philly. “We know the focus is on Zeke and trying to at least slow him down.”

There are other keys and other issues central to this game, including Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's ailing shoulder. The Eagles, though, expect to face Prescott.

And they've come to expect that Elliott will skewer them, as he's been a winner in all five Cowboys-Eagles games of his career.

In this five games, Zeke rushed for 96 yards once and over 100 yards the other four times. He’s totaled at least 141 total yards in all five outings.

"Normally I’m not feeling this (fresh in Week 16,'' said Elliott, who may be hitting his stride just in time for the 7-7 Cowboys as he rushed for 117 yards and two TDs in the Cowboys' win over the Rams last week. "We’ve done a great job just managing it throughout the season. Right now, it’s crunch time."

With rookie Tony Pollard also exceeding 100 yards, the Cowboys pounded the Rams for 263 yards on the ground. Led by Zeke, and possibly limited by Dak's shoulder, a similar formula may be required in Philly on Sunday.

“I feel great about the run game,'' Zeke said. "I feel good about this week ... Hopefully we’re starting to get this thing clicking. Got some good momentum and want to keep this thing running.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Shoulder) 'May Not Throw 'Til Saturday' Before Eagles Game

Mike Fisher

Cowboys players say QB Dak Prescott has an AC joint problem with his shoulder and may not throw until Saturday. He's still expected to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

Which Cowboys Got Unfairly Snubbed in NFL Pro Bowl Voting?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Nation Might Like to Argue That Dallas Got Unfairly Snubbed in the NFL Pro Bowl Voting. This Week, and in the Playoffs, Will Come Chances To Prove That Argument Right

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and 3 O-Linemen Earn Pro Bowl Nods

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Having An Up-and-Down Season But Ezekiel Elliott and Three Of His Offensive Linemen Get Thumbs-Up By Earning Pro Bowl Berths

Cowboys at Eagles Injury Update: What Did Tyron and Dak Do At Practice?

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Preparing To Visit The Eagles But First They Need To Deal With Injury Issues Involving Sean Lee, Tyron Smith and Dak Prescott

'At The Movies': Cowboys Trying to Create Hollywood Ending, Starting With 44-21 Drubbing of Rams

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Openly Talking of "Fairy Tales'' As They Continue Trying to Create A Hollywood Ending For Their NFL Season, Starting With an "At The Movies''-Level 44-21 Drubbing of the Rams

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Shoulder Injury That Will Limit Him in Eagles Prep

Mike Fisher

As Dallas prepares for an NFC East showdown at Philadelphia, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is dealing with a shoulder injury that will limit him in practice.

Dak on Cowboys at Eagles Week 16: 'It's A Playoff Game'

Mike Fisher

Christmas Never Comes Early, But To The Dallas Cowboys? The NFL Playoffs Do So, In This, Week 16, In Philadelphia

'Emotional' Cowboys Run Over Rams in 44-21 Win

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys got their first win over a team with winning record on Sunday, dominating the Rams 44-21 in Arlington.

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Does Not Have a Hairline Fracture on Throwing Hand

Mike Fisher

As the Cowboys try to get healthy for the key Week 16 visit to Philly, a source tells CowboysSI.com that QB Dak Prescott does NOT have a "hairline fracture" on his throwing hand.

Linebacker-Thin Cowboys Signing Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys are signing linebacker Malcolm Smith to help an injury-riddled group.