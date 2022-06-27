Skip to main content

Jerry Jones & Cowboys: Respect in NFL Front Office Rankings?

Jones and the Cowboys appropriately rank in the middle of the pack after some roller-coaster endeavors.

There are an odd number of games on the NFL schedule nowadays. Yet, the Dallas Cowboys this offseason found a way to finish a de facto .500. 

In Pro Football Network's ranking of active NFL front office staffs, the Cowboys, repped by owner/general manager Jerry Jones, right-hand Stephen Jones and vice president of player personnel Will McClay, ranked 16th. That's good for second-best in the NFC East, behind Philadelphia's Howie Roseman at No. 3. 

The Cowboys' caption offers some praise for McClay, who has held his current role since 2017. While noting that McClay's success rate at the draft has been "fleeting,'' he is nonetheless lauded for having "routinely proven adept at finding young contributors.''

Notable contributors found during his most recent drafts include Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parson, Tony Pollard, and Leighton Vander Esch. 

The rankings aren't so kind to Jones, referred to as "the face of the Cowboys.'' His struggles with high-profile contract extensions (namely those of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott) have literally proven costly, though the big checks are slightly offset because "the Cowboys have shown restraint on the free agent market". 

Coming off a 12-5 season, Dallas remained quite reserved in this year's additions, signing only three veterans from elsewhere (the most notable of which was former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Dante Fowler on a one-year deal worth $3 million). In the process, Dallas also bid farewell to notable contributors like La'el Collins, Amari Cooper, and Randy Gregory, their departures partly brought about by the big extensions. 

The Buffalo Bills, led by G.M. Brandon Beane, topped the list, while Eric DeCosta and the Baltimore Ravens linger in the runner-up spot. 

