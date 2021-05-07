McCoy: 'I Have So Much To Give' - But It Won't Be To Cowboys

Can Gerald McCoy lead? Definitely. Can Gerald McCoy play? Probably. But according to this team's plan, those things will not happen with the Dallas Cowboys.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, as an organization, had a great deal of respect for Gerald McCoy, which is why the veteran defensive tackle was viewed as a key free agent signing a year ago, Dallas giving him a three-year, $18.3 million contract. On the first day of camp, he sustained a quad injury during training camp that led to his release, causing that contract to be negated - and yet his approach to rehab and his devotion to "America’s Team'' caused that respect to grow.

And even earlier this spring, when Cowboys COO Stephen Jones talked of the important components of the Dallas D-line, he mentioned McCoy - even though the player wasn't even under contract.

Now we've gone through free agency and the NFL Draft ... and McCoy still isn't under contract. And two sources tell CowboysSI.com that Dallas has no plans to change that.

"When I still tell you I can play this game at a high level, I know I can,'' McCoy recently told the Tampa Times. "“I just know I have so much more to give this game, even if for a short period of time.”

McCoy, 33, has played 10 seasons in the NFL. He was an elite-level player for the better part of his near-decade in Tampa. He was in Carolina in 2019 before jumping to Dallas - where he has family ties - last March.

What was most impressive about McCoy is that following his injury, he literally helped "coach'' young teammates - most of whom he barely knew - from his hospital bed. He is the "Right Kind of Guy,'' but ...

The Cowboys have moved on. They signed Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins as free agents to supplement youngsters Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore. They drafted nose tackle Quinton Bohanna, which fueled this week's release of Antwaun Woods.

