Cowboys ‘Hater’ Stephen A. Smith Reveals He Nearly Died of COVID

"I can't tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys today because two-and-a-half, three weeks ago, I didn't know if I was gonna make it." - Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN isn’t really a Dallas Cowboys “hater”; he just plays on TV, and it is lucrative and effective non-serious fun.

But the popular and controversial sports host is now revealing something deadly serious, as he's saying COVID said nearly killed him.

"For me personally, it hit me differently," Smith said.

Smith said on TV that he tested positive for the virus late last month and wound up in the hospital over the New Year.

Smith said doctors "told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn't be here. That's how bad I was. I had pneumonia in both lungs. My liver was bad, and it ravaged me to the point where even now I have to monitor my volume, get to the gym every day ... I'm still not 100 percent with my lungs, but I'm COVID negative ... I'm on the road to recovery."

Smith said that he dealt with running a 103-degree fever every night, and that he regularly "woke up with chills, and a pool of sweat, and (I) was coughing profusely."

He said, "It got to a point that right before New Year's Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year's Day," he said. "That's how I brought in the New Year."

Smith, at about $7 million annual salary, is among TV's highest-paid celebrities. His Cowboys-related act aside, he's also one of its hardest-working personalities.

"I'm ecstatic to be back. I've missed being at work. I've used more sick days in the last month than I've used in my 28-year career in this business," he said. "And I can't tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys today because two-and-a-half, three weeks ago, I didn't know if I was gonna make it."

