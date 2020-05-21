CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

He's Hip: Will Cowboys Tyrone Crawford Start Over Aldon Smith?

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS - Double hip surgeries, no problem! Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is feeling better than expected after rehabbing back from season-ending surgery on both of his hips in October of 2019. 

He's not the only "returning-to-action'' defensive lineman worth paying attention to this week.

“Surprisingly, I’m feeling great,” said Crawford, according to the Cowboys’ team website. “I didn’t think I was going to be feeling as good as I am at this point.”

“Obviously, double hip surgery is nothing to play around with,” added Crawford. “But I’m feeling awesome, ready to go.”

Why This Matters: The 8-8 Dallas Cowboys allowed eight of their final 10 opponents to rush for more than 100 yards per game last season. A healthy Crawford is an important defensive piece to stop the run, to rush the passer and to lead the defense.

Will Tyrone Crawford start in 2020?

A third-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, Crawford became a consistent contributor along the defensive line from 2013-2018. He missed only four games for the first seven seasons of his career. Yet to be a Pro Bowl selection, Crawford became a full-time starter in his second season. 

His stats don't grab the headlines; his best season came in his last full season - In 2018, he finished with 34 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

Meanwhile, Aldon Smith, is returning to the NFL after five years worth of suspension. Smith is shining as a headline-grabber, a hopeful quarterback hunter and exciting answer to who should start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence at defensive end.

Worth noting, though, before we get too far ahead of ourselves: What Crawford lacks in sexy stats, he makes up for in dependability, a crucial trait for the Cowboys current defensive end position. Dallas signed the now eligible former All-Pro Smith but... shouldn't we sort of "wait-and-see'' on him?

Other options at defensive end include Randy Gregory, who is also awaiting reinstatement, and rookie Bradlee Anae, Dallas' fifth round selection out of Utah. Crawford also has position flexibility, so if he needs to help out inside, that's available to Dallas as well.

All-in-all? Dependability and consistency matter, making this a fine time for Tyrone Crawford's hips to be feeling "surprisingly great.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: 'Dak Wants $45M For 5th Year' - And What That Means

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Analyst Chris Simms Says 'Dak Prescott Wants $45M For A 5th Year'; Here's What That Means

Mike Fisher

by

CFD

Cowboys MythBuster: 'Overpay Dak, Team Can't Win'

Dallas Cowboys MythBuster: 'If They Overpay Dak, The Team Can't Win' - Where Is The '13.1-Percent' Proof Of This?

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

Dallas Cowboys 2020 TE Update: Life without Witten … again

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at tight end as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins

Dallas Cowboys 2020 LB Update: Smith, Vander Esch, Lee keep things steady

Today we take a look at where the 2020 Dallas Cowboys stand at linebacker as we enter offseason workouts.

Matthew Postins

Game-Changer: NFL Reinstates DE Aldon Smith To Cowboys - Risk/Reward Rewarded

Get Beyond the Hype: As Aldon Smith is Allowed To Return To The NFL via The Commissioner's Reinstatement ... How Many Zeroes Are Cowboys Really Paying Aldon Smith?

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Cowboys Get Aldon Smith In; Scoop on Randy Gregory

Aldon Smith is In; Suspended Dallas Cowboys Randy Gregory’’s Reinstatement? Here’s the Scoop

Mike Fisher

Reinstated Cowboys DE Aldon Smith: A Gym Monster Bonding With Military Vets'

Jay Glazer's Reports On the Development Of Newly Reinstated Dallas Cowboys DE Aldon Smith Are More Than Glowing - Physically and In Every Other Way

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Aldon Smith Reinstated

All-Pro Defensive End Aldon Smith has been reinstated to the National Football League.

BriAmaranthus

Unbreakable: Cowboys Icon Emmitt Smith And 'The Safest Record in Sports'

The Numbers - And LaDainian Tomlinson - Say Dallas Cowboys Icon Emmitt Smith Owns 'The Safest Record in Sports'

Richie Whitt

Dak Vs. The Cowboys: A Recent NFL History Of Franchise-Tag Patience

Dak Prescott Vs. The Dallas Cowboys Deserves Some Perspective ... So, We Present 'A Recent History Of Franchise-Tag Patience'

Mike Fisher