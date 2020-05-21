He's Hip: Will Cowboys Tyrone Crawford Start Over Aldon Smith?

DALLAS - Double hip surgeries, no problem! Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is feeling better than expected after rehabbing back from season-ending surgery on both of his hips in October of 2019.

He's not the only "returning-to-action'' defensive lineman worth paying attention to this week.

“Surprisingly, I’m feeling great,” said Crawford, according to the Cowboys’ team website. “I didn’t think I was going to be feeling as good as I am at this point.”

“Obviously, double hip surgery is nothing to play around with,” added Crawford. “But I’m feeling awesome, ready to go.”

Why This Matters: The 8-8 Dallas Cowboys allowed eight of their final 10 opponents to rush for more than 100 yards per game last season. A healthy Crawford is an important defensive piece to stop the run, to rush the passer and to lead the defense.

Will Tyrone Crawford start in 2020?

A third-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, Crawford became a consistent contributor along the defensive line from 2013-2018. He missed only four games for the first seven seasons of his career. Yet to be a Pro Bowl selection, Crawford became a full-time starter in his second season.

His stats don't grab the headlines; his best season came in his last full season - In 2018, he finished with 34 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

Meanwhile, Aldon Smith, is returning to the NFL after five years worth of suspension. Smith is shining as a headline-grabber, a hopeful quarterback hunter and exciting answer to who should start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence at defensive end.

Worth noting, though, before we get too far ahead of ourselves: What Crawford lacks in sexy stats, he makes up for in dependability, a crucial trait for the Cowboys current defensive end position. Dallas signed the now eligible former All-Pro Smith but... shouldn't we sort of "wait-and-see'' on him?

Other options at defensive end include Randy Gregory, who is also awaiting reinstatement, and rookie Bradlee Anae, Dallas' fifth round selection out of Utah. Crawford also has position flexibility, so if he needs to help out inside, that's available to Dallas as well.

All-in-all? Dependability and consistency matter, making this a fine time for Tyrone Crawford's hips to be feeling "surprisingly great.''