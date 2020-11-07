How Close Was Steelers' T.J. Watt To Joining Cowboys?

FRISCO - To the credit of the Dallas Cowboys, they really did know back in 2017 that potential NFL Draft first-rounder T.J. Watt from Wisconsin had star potential. They interviewed him. They liked him. They were even on the phone with him in the moments leading up to their No. 28 selection ...

And our pal Ed Werder writes that the impression in the Watt household was so strongly in favor of the idea of T.J. joining Dallas that during a phone call, somebody plunked a Cowboys ballcap atop his head.

And then Dallas drafted defensive end Taco Charlton with the No. 28 overall pick.

"Absolutely," COO Stephen Jones said this week, laughing a bit at the painful memory when asked by "G-Bag Nation'' on 105.3 The Fan about regretting the selection. "You always do that if you're truthful and you're honest about what might could have been.

"The harder part of that is he was in serious contention (to be taken at 28).''

Charlton is no longer a Cowboy, now on his third NFL team. Watt - who went two picks later to the Pittsburgh Steelers - has joined his brother, Texans All-Pro J.J. Watt, as a star.

With Dallas set to face the Steelers this Sunday, it's time to review ... What happened?

The first problem: Then-defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli viewed Watt as a linebacker, and not a defensive end. And the organization wanted an end.

"I think the biggest issue,'' Jones said, "was we were playing a 4-3 there with Rod, and Rod was concerned about (Watt being able to) hold up against the run in the 4-3, and (he) didn't have that same concern with Taco.''

The problem with Stephen's review of the facts, however, are many. In question form ...

*Who gave Marinelli the authority to over-rule the scouting department? Personnel boss Will McClay and the Joneses did.

*Why did Dallas make the mistake of pinpointing a position? That's on the Joneses, McClay and then-head coach Jason Garrett - and it's a violation of a cardinal rule of drafting.

*Didn't McClay - who has publicly taken the blame for the gaffe - also endorse Taco due to his "traits''?

The bottom line: The Dallas organization - not just Marinelli, but all of the power-brokers - decided that Watt was a linebacker, and not a defensive end. And they wanted an end.

Watt is indeed a linebacker for the 7-0 Steelers. But they play a 3-4, so their "linebackers'' are also "pass-rushers'' ... which means they are essentially "defensive ends,'' too.

*Obviously, if you had that to do all over again, I wish we would have done that,'' Jones said of selecting Watt. "He's obviously a great player, he's already on his way to a great career like his brother. I congratulate the Steelers for getting him."

The 2-6 Cowboys will get the opportunity on Sunday to congratulate Watt in person, though the experience might be as unpleasant for them as 2017 NFL Draft Day turned out to be.