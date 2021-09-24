How to Watch, Listen, and Stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles renew their NFC East rivalry this week on Monday Night Football. Here is how to watch and listen to the game

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are squaring off of the 125th time this Monday night at AT&T Stadium, in what still sits as one of the best rivalries in the NFL Today.

Dallas currently leads the series overall 70-54 and has had the advantage as of late, winning five of the last seven matchups between the two teams.

Last season, The Cowboys and Eagles split the season series, with Dallas taking the Week 16 matchup on December 27 in blowout fashion 37-17.

The Cowboys, who come into the game off of the heels of a last-second 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, will be at a major disadvantage in this one, with multiple defensive linemen out due to either injury or the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

However, the Eagles will also have their own problems on the availability front, including that of starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, who will miss the game due to a knee injury.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here is how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Eagles on Monday night:

Game information

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Records: Cowboys (1-1) vs. Eagles (1-1)

Date/Time: Monday, September 27 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

Stream: FUBO TV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Money Line: Eagles +140, Cowboys -175

Spread: Eagles +3.5, Cowboys -3.5

Over/Under: 51.1 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

