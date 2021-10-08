How to Watch Giants at Cowboys: Can D Continue To Improve?

    • October 8, 2021
    How To Watch Giants at Cowboys: Can Dallas D Continue To Improve?

    Can the Cowboys defense continue to improve against Daniel Jones? and the Giants?
    Author:

    The 2021 Dallas Cowboys are 3-1, just a Week 1 last-minute Tampa Bay Buccaneers field goal away from 4-0. But it seems they're not getting the national attention they deserve.

    READ MORE: Zeke & Amari: Cowboys Injury Report

    The Cowboys are playing well on both offense and defense, and are getting superb quarterback play from Dak Prescott. He's passed for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the first four games of the season.

    The running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has established a top-three run game for the Cowboys offense and the ground game continues to improve each week. In Week 4 against a stout Carolina Panthers defense, Elliott rattled off 143 yards on 20 carries, while Pollard chipped in 67 yards on 10 carries.

    Meanwhile … In their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones returned his team to winning ways in overtime, 27-21.

    READ MORE: Jaylon Smith's New Contract with Packers: $770,000

    Jones outgained the entire New Orleans team, passing for 402 yards and two touchdowns while running back Saquon Barkley continued to regain his form after season-ending knee surgery in 2020. Barkley had his first multi-score game since December 2019.

    This game should come down to which team can maximize its possessions. We know Dallas can score quickly and often, but can Jones and the Giants offense hold on to the ball against a Cowboys defense that already has 10 takeaways?

    GAME INFORMATION

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

    Current Records: Cowboys (3-1), Giants (1-3)

    Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3:25 p.m. CT

    Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

    TV: FOX

    Stream: FUBO TV

    Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM)

    Odds: Cowboys -7 / Over-Under 52

    Moneyline: Cowboys -350, Giants +275

    CONTINUE READING: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Honored After Performance In Carolina Win

