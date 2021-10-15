Drive for Five Straight: How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

The Cowboys look to extend their four-game winning streak against the Patriots in Foxboro

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts on Sunday, Oct. 17 to face Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and the New England Patriots, as they try to extend their four-game winning streak and beat a Belichick-led Patriots team for the first time ever.

The 4-1 Cowboys are red hot right now with all cylinders firing on offense, defense, and special teams, and appear to be one of the darlings of not just the NFC, but the NFL too.

They haven't been crowned champions of the NFC East quite yet, but the way things are going, it certainly seems inevitable. The Patriots are 2-3 and look nothing like the dominating team we're used to seeing, but that doesn't mean they're a pushover opponent either.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

Current Records: Cowboys 4-1, Patriots 2-3

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Streaming: Fubo TV and NFL Sunday Ticket

TV: CBS

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Money Line: Cowboys -175, Patriots +155

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Over/Under: 50.5

Cowboys Injuries: The following players did not participate in team practice on Thursday: DE Dorrance Armstrong (Ankle), CB Trevon Diggs (Ankle), S Damontae Kazee (Hip); The following players were limited in practice on Thursday: RB Ezekiel Elliott (Ribs), DE Randy Gregory (Knee), T Tyron Smith (Neck ... And here's Fish's "exclusive-exclusive'' update on Smith and the MRI.

Patriots Injuries: The following players did not participate in team practice on Thursday: OL Justin Herron (Abdomen); The following players were limited in practice on Thursday: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (Shoulder), DB Cody Davis (Knee), S Kyle Dugger (Hamstring), K Nick Folk (Knee), RB Damien Harris (Ribs), CB Jonathan Jones (Ankle), G Shaq Mason (Abdomen).

