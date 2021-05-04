'I Could Play Today And Be Successful' - Cowboys QB Dak On Rehab

Prescott - who spent part of Tuesday doing charity work - is about ready to go win some Cowboys games

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott pledges, are about to get their money's worth. In fact, if there was some reason "America's Team'' needed to collect today, the QB says he could pay off in a game right now.

“I’m close,'' Prescott said on Tuesday. "I can go play in a game right now and be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I’ll do exactly that and the time will be right.”

We have demonstrated Prescott's successful rehab in a series of workout videos that support our report from Feb. 24, with sources telling us then that being "100 percent'' recovered by the end of April and being a "full participant'' in offseason workouts were likely.

And now here we are.

While Prescott was rehabbing this offseason, he and Dallas finally agreed to a massive, $160 million contract that locks him up through the 2024 season, making him the highest-paid Cowboy ever and the second-highest paid quarterback in league history.

A healthy Prescott? The Cowboys convinced themselves - after two years of negotiations - that he is worth it. Maybe the fact that the QB's injury exit caused the team to limp to a 6-10 record in 2020 was a driving force as well.

Said team owner Jones in a recent presser from the podium here at The Star: "If anyone has ever taken advantage of me financially, I'm proud it's the one sitting next to me on the right."

Prescott's drive is a part of the story; he is a former fourth-round pick made good. And so is his resume, as he has the most passing yards (17,634) and passing touchdowns (106), as well as the highest passer rating (97.3), of any Dallas quarterback through his first five seasons with the team.

Prescott - who spent part of Tuesday doing charity work in conjunction with Walk-On restaurants - has a record as the Dallas starter of 43-29, including playoffs.

In 2021, the Dallas Cowboys need him to build on that - though not today, as much as Dak insists he could do so if needed.

