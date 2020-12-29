If Cowboys Draft at No. 11: An NFL Mock For A CB

TheDraftNetwork.com's latest mock has the Dallas Cowboys taking a cornerback - and the son of a former NFL standout - at No. 11 overall in the April Draft

How about a Gamecock becoming a Cowboy?

TheDraftNetwork.com writer Kyle Crabbs had the Dallas Cowboys taking South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn with the No. 11 selection in a mock draft published shortly after the Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Sunday Week 16.

That may be a relatively new name for Cowboys fans, who have been used to seeing guys like Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley attached to the Cowboys since their potential draft selection has slid from No. 4 to No. 11 during this recent three-game winning streak.

But Horn, who is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn, would certainly address the need the Cowboys have at the position. As Crabbs notes in his full mock draft:

“Horn is one of the 2020 college football season’s biggest risers and his physical play would go well with the addition of 2020 rookie Trevon Diggs. Dallas has plenty of tweaking to their roster this offseason ahead of them, but they don't really have the flexibility to sign free agents at high-value positions, so look for the draft emphasis to bring some players at those positions into the fray.”

Horn, was the third cornerback off the board in Crabbs’ mock draft, is notable in that the Cowboys entered Week 16 having allowed 31 passing touchdowns, which was ranked No. 31 in the NFL at the time.

In Crabbs’ full mock draft, Surtian and Farley were both off the clock before he made the Cowboys’ selection. Surtain went at No. 8 to the New York Giants while Farley went at No. 9 to the Carolina Panthers. Pass-rush help also went off the board at No. 10, as Crabbs had the Denver Broncos taking Miami (FL) pass rusher Gregory Rousseau.

You had to go to No. 28 to find another cornerback come off the board, as Crabbs had the Buffalo Bills selecting Ohio State’s Shaun Wade at No. 28. Then, at No. 29, he had the Saints taking Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.

Crabbs had three quarterbacks taken in the first four selections, with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall to Jacksonville. The Jaguars clinched the No. 1 pick on Sunday.

At No. 2, Crabbs had the San Francisco 49ers moving up to take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Then, after the Cincinnati Bengals took Oregon OT Penei Sewell at No. 3, Atlanta took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 4. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons rouned out the Top 5, as Crabbs had the Philadelphia Eagles taking the former All-American.

All of those guys are bigger names than Dallas can get at No. 11. And of course, playoffs-hopeful Dallas, for the moment, has bigger issues to address.