DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys garner loads of attention and create high expectations every season. In 2020, the spotlight may shine as brightly as ever before on franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott after the uber-publicized ongoing negotiations for a new long-term deal are finally over.

(Dallas is currently offering a five-year contract at $35 million APY, with Prescott's side preferring a shorter four-year agreement)

“He is going to end up being one of the highest-paid players in NFL history,” Sports Illustrated Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher said. “Even just playing on the franchise tag, Prescott will be the highest-paid player in Cowboys franchise history.”

More money, more problems?

Maybe not the case for Prescott, who has demonstrated great mental and emotional strength in his personal and professional life, all amid the constant comparisons to past Cowboys and current NFL quarterbacks. He has accepted the “nature of the beast” of being the starting quarterback of ‘America’s Team’.

“One of the unusual components of the way that Prescott is built is, I don’t think the pressure shakes him,” Fisher said. “I don’t think the atmosphere shakes him. I don’t think troubles shake him.”

During a time of unrest in our country, the Cowboys’ leader isn’t afraid to put his money where his mouth is. Prescott responded to the death of George Floyd while in police custody by pledging $1 million "to improve our police training and address systemic racism throughout education and advocacy in our country.''

Keeping out of most off-field headlines, Prescott and his character are sound. What about on the field? Can he command the Cowboys, who went 8-8 last season, from perennial semi-contender to actual champions?

Since being thrown into game action as a rookie, Prescott has started 64 consecutive games (67 counting postseason). He’s had moments of dazzle and moments of dull. But he has for the most part built on every season, with 2019 being his best yet - finishing within the top five of all quarterbacks in completions, yards, touchdown passes and quarterback rating.

Prescott, who turns 27 in July, has grown up accustomed to the demands associated with playing the quarterback position, winning the Louisiana District 1-AAAA Championship in High school before breaking 38 records in college at Mississippi State. And in the last four years, he's grown up accustomed to being a Dallas cover guy.

“Prescott… Unusual pressure? Unique Pressure? Maybe… But he’s used to it,” Fisher said.

Other quarterbacks with high-pressure situations this season: Super Bowl-winner Patrick Mahomes, new Tampa Bay addition Tom Brady and opinion-under-fire Drew Brees.

Each of those quarterbacks are in prime positions to add or subtract to their legacy … But a strong case to be made that Prescott’s coming bank roll makes him the top target for scrutiny.

Coming off his best season yet, Prescott’s offense is loaded with weapons, all being assembled by what we anticipate will be an aggressive-minded new coach in Mike McCarthy. It sets up 2020 as a season ripe for Dak Prescott to prove that what he said on the subject of "pressure'' after his 2016 rookie season is now more true than ever.

“I don’t really sense other people’s expectations,” Dak said then. “To me, it’s all about what I put on myself. I put more pressure and as high expectations on myself than anyone else has.”