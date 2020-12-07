Is Cowboys' Lamb Like Dez? Or Like Deion?

FRISCO - In terms of pure athleticism, there are truly few people in the history of the planet who could do some of the things Deion Sanders could do. So comparisons are often a stretch.

But Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - who employed Sanders in the 1990s and employs 2020 first-round pick CeeDee Lamb - is willing to go there.

“He's very explosive,” Jones said of the rookie receiver. “I don't know that I've seen anybody since Deion Sanders that has that type of sheer step-to-step explosion.”

Jones was recently asked during his weekly appearance on “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan if Lamb had exceeded the team's expectations this season.

"With CeeDee,” Jerry said, “you not only have to look at the production, but you have to look at how he makes plays, and his energy. You notice his helmet comes off a lot because of the explosion that is happening in his moves out there.”

Jones’s comments came in review of Dallas’ win at Minnesota, a game in which lamb was phenomenal. Since then, the rookie did not play as well in a loss against Washington… And now gets ready for comparisons that have to do with a former Cowboy star from another era - Dez Bryant, who now plays for Tuesday opponent Baltimore.

“I’m grateful,” Lamb said, “to put that number (88) on my back every Sunday and every day at practice. For me to go against a guy I actually watched growing up excel in this jersey number, to have the opportunity to play against him is a huge honor on my end and speaks volumes on his part. ... I’m looking to continue the legacy with the jersey number.”

Is CeeDee Lamb eventually really going to be part Deion Sanders and part Dez Bryant?

Lamb mentioned growing up making fantastic catches while jumping on a trampoline or into a swimming pool.

“I feel like playing around with my brothers and just having fun with my friends kind of translated to the football field,” Lamb said. "And just me having that ability to ... just do weird things in the air. It all comes back to my childhood.”

And it all goes forward - to two of the most athletic Dallas Cowboys stars of all time.