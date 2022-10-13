Skip to main content

Dan Snyder's Commanders Respond to ESPN ''Dirt on Cowboys' Jerry Jones' Report: 'Categorically Untrue'

FRISCO - The Washington Commanders are responding to the charge that team owner Daniel Snyder has gathered "dirt on'' Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and other prominent NFL figures.

The Commanders on Thursday morning reached out to CowboysSI.com with the following statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

Per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, multiple team owners are aware that Snyder allegedly instructed his law firms to hire investigators, with one owner reportedly being told directly by Snyder that he "has dirt on" Jones..

The report illustrated a change in the relationship between Jones and Snyder, the former having long served as Snyder's mentor and friend, the latter faces ongoing scrutiny in Washington based on charges of financial and sexual improprieties.

Jones and Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?

"Writes ESPN: “Jerry Jones recently told confidants that he 'might not be able' to protect Snyder any longer. Snyder has also 'badmouthed' Jones, telling an owner recently, 'he's only out to get in your pockets. … You can't trust him,' a senior executive close to the owner said. “Snyder's already lost Jerry,” the source added.

Snyder's lawyers are denying that his relationship with Jones is broken and said they have "great respect and admiration for one another."

ESPN says Snyder privately told people that he has enough information to "blow up" several owners around the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"They can't f--k with me," Snyder reportedly has said privately.

