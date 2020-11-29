SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Jerry Jones Insists Cowboys Won’t Tank

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Virtually nothing is going right at this moment for Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys, from the mourning of the death of a staff member to the infinitely more mundane issue of failing to win football games to the injuries and ineptitude that has created this 3-8 record.

And yet ..,

Tanking, owner Jones says, "is really not a decision here.''

READ MORE: Washington 41, Cowboys 16: Emotional Roller-Coaster Dips Low

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan after Thursday's 41-16 loss to the Washington Football Team and - after having earlier in the year acknowledged the late-season possibility of bowing to failure (and the higher NFL Draft pick in April via what around here we call "Organic Tanking'') - took a rather bold stance about accepting losses.

"Let me be real clear here,'' Jones said, "and I'm not offended by the conversation at all, and I understand what you're talking about. (But) that's just not going to be the case.''

Incredibly, even with its awful record, Dallas remains in the NFC East title chase, and therefore, the NFL Playoffs chase. The Cowboys are coming off a 16-point output from the offense while continuing to struggle on defense, with a unit that ranks last in points allowed per game at 32.6. They've also been plagued by dubious decisions made by new coach Mike McCarthy and his staff. 

READ MORE: Cowboys Play-Calling: McCarthy - Too Cute And Too Frustrated

And maybe most of all, they've been plagued by injuries, with QB Dak Prescott's season ending in Week 5 with ankle surgery, and now offensive lineman Zack Martin out for a month with a calf problem, and well, lots of guys in between.

READ MORE: Cowboys All-Pro 'Best Player' On Crutches

READ MORE: NFL COVID Means Cowboys at Ravens Moves to Monday

What's the likely outcome here? Jerry will have spoken the truth, in the sense that the Cowboys are not going to go to Baltimore for a Monday, Dec. 7 afternoon outing on national TV, and "lose on purpose.'' Nor will they do so against any other upcoming opponents ... at least not until they get to the final two games of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. At that point, the jostling for playoff position might be more clear - as will the jostling for NFL Draft position.

In any event, no matter what Jerry Jones decrees, the Cowboys' performance in 2020 suggests that they don't need to "lose on purpose'' ... because they're so unlikely to be able to "win on purpose.''

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Turkey: Shouldn't Herman Fight For His Texas Coaching Life?

Tom Turkey: Shouldn't Herman Fight For His University of Texas Coaching Life?

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Offers Mental-Health Help to Military Veterans

This Thanksgiving, Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys and Ford supported a group of veterans who struggle with mental health by providing a new Salvation Army meeting space.

BriAmaranthus

Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Odds: The Incredible Shrinking 4 Percent

The Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff Odds: The Incredible Shrinking 4 Percent

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Signed To Ravens 53-Man Roster

'Beyond Thankful': Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Is Signed To The Baltimore Ravens 53-Man Roster

Mike Fisher

Kellen Moore's Dallas Cowboys Play-Calling Review: 'It's Like 'The Stages of Grief'

Coordinator Kellen Moore Says Of Dallas Cowboys' Play-Calling Review: 'It's Like 'The Stages of Grief' - And Here Are Those Stages

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 5 Draft Needs: Re-Make The Secondary

Our Top 5 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft needs for 2021 - and the need for help is, well, almost everywhere

Matthew Postins

Locked On Cowboys: Still A Future Here?

Locked On Cowboys: Is There Still A Future Here? A Look At What's Next For Dallas After Thanksgiving Turkey

Mike Fisher

NFL COVID Means Cowboys at Ravens Moves to Monday, Dec. 7

NFL COVID Shuffle Means the Scheduled Thursday Game Featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Baltimore Ravens Will Be Moved

Mike Fisher

Cowboys' ‘Best Player’ Could Miss A Month - And Dallas Can't Win Without Martin

The Dallas Cowboys Have Always Been Able To Count On Zack Martin, But Now, Their All-Pro ‘Best Player’ Is On Crutches With A 'Multiple-Week' Injury

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Play-Calling: McCarthy Gets Too Cute - And Too Frustrated

The Dallas Cowboys Play-Calling In The Thanksgiving Loss to Washington: Coach Mike McCarthy Gets Too Cute - And Then He Gets Too Frustrated

Mike Fisher