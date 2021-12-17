Why Garrett & Kellen Fit as Jaguars' Urban Meyer Replacements

FRISCO - The turbulent times of Urban Meyer in the NFL lasted only 13 games and two victories as the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him as head coach late Wednesday night.

And as the Jags look for their next coach? As oftentimes teams search for the replacement to be the opposite of his predecessor, the “anti-Urban,” in terms of unlikelihood of turbulence, might be best embodied by two names with Dallas Cowboys ties.

Jason Garrett.

And Kellen Moore.

A steady hand? A calming influence? A QB coach for young Trevor Lawrence? Both Garrett, 55, the head-coach builder of a program in Dallas recently dismissed as the Giants offensive coordinator, and Moore, 33, Dallas’ present coordinator understandably viewed as the “next big thing,” qualify.

The Jaguars are 2-11 this season, tied with the Houston Texans for the second-worst record in the NFL behind only the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions. The Texans, who beat Jacksonville in the season opener Sept. 12 in Houston, travel to Florida for the rematch Sunday that could ultimately determine which team gets the No. 2 pick in next April's 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jags need personnel.

Garrett, the former NFL backup QB who survived on guile and guts as a coach’s son, knows personnel.

Moore, the former NFL backup QB who survived on guile and guts as a coach’s son, knows how to use personnel.

Ironically, two years when Garrett was on the hot seat in Dallas, Meyer - then an analyst on Fox's college football crew - expressed interest in the Cowboys' potential head coaching job.

It was a classless move.

Maybe the Jaguars should start their search with “classless” - something that more than anything marked Meyer’s time in Jacksonville - being the No. 1 reason to eliminate potential candidates.

It can be argued that Garrett “had his chance.” It can even more powerfully be argued that the guy who "deserves a chance,'' if there is such a thing, is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, who was a Meyer runner-up a year ago.

Most franchises talk about a "culture change.'' The Jaguars - with young QB Lawrence saying this week that the drama around the team had to be eliminated - need that. But they also need a "class change.'' Prioritize that, and Jacksonville at the very least, on what should be a lengthy search list, finds itself interviewing Bienemy, Moore and Garrett.