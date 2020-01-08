CowboyMaven
Kellen Moore Staying With Cowboys - But He Shouldn't Be McCarthy's Play-Caller

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their new head coach in Mike McCarthy and it appears he's got his coordinators in place.

Mike Nolan, a former NFL head coach, is leaving his post as the Saints linebackers coach and coming on-board as the defensive coordinator. John "Bones'' Fassel is one of the most credentialed special-teams coaches in the NFL and is out of contract with the Rams and is set to serve as the special-teams coordinator in Dallas.

And it appears that McCarthy's staff will include Kellen Moore, returning as the Cowboys offensive coordinator, the position he held in 2019 in just his second season as a coach after transitioning from the playing field.

It was always clear that the Jones family wished for Moore to remain, but it's become increasing clear that the decision would be McCarthy's - and, well, Moore's, too, as the Washington native was being invited to "come home'' and serve as the OC for the University of Washington Huskies.

Cowboys vs. Huskies? Dallas won ... and the assumption is that one of the reasons Dallas won is because Moore will continue to have the same play-calling authority that he possessed last year under departing head coach Jason Garrett, when the Cowboys topped the NFL in yards and finished sixth in points scored.

However, I think that assumption is wrong. There is an argument to be made that the best play-caller on the Dallas staff is the head coach. One way or another, the Jones, McCarthy and Moore appear to have settled that argument, with more definition on roles to come. ... and to us, a definition that would have Moore learning his trade from McCarthy, the best and most seasoned  play-caller in the building. 

