Men in Black: Commanders at Cowboys Brings First-Time Uniform Change

In Sunday's noon start at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys hope for more of the same ... while the Commanders hope their season doesn't fade to black.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have won consecutive games despite being underdogs in both, meaning plenty of reason to not make too many changes.

The Washington Commanders have meanwhile suffered back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles, so ...

Change is due.

Uniform change.

The Commanders will line up in Week 4 at Dallas while wearing new uniforms.

The Washington team, which in recent years has created for itself a new nickname with new branding - but still sticking with the traditional burgundy and gold - will be debuting their all-black uniforms for Sunday's game in Dallas.

This will mark the first time in Washington franchise history that they will be wearing all black uniforms. ... all under another branding effort, as the Commanders are calling the uniforms "Black and Bold.''

The uniform features a black jersey and black pants, along with an alternate helmet, which is - you guessed it - black.

The Commanders are 1-2, and on offense are coming of a game in which they allowed nine Eagles sacks of QB Carson Wentz. Oh, and on defense, the team ranks 28th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed.

The 2-1 Cowboys, meanwhile, lead the NFL in sacks, powered by Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, and have been just good enough on offense, with their two straight upset wins over the favored Bengals and the favored Giants.

In Sunday's "Hell, Yeah!'' noon start at AT&T Stadium, Dallas hopes for more of the same ... while the Commanders hope their season doesn't fade to black.

